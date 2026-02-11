LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the online confusion regarding users searching “Is self-publishing a scam?” or, particularly, “Is Panda Publishing legit?” on social media platforms, Panda Publishing Agency UK has issued a clarification outlining its self-publishing service model. This is in response to ongoing confusion within the publishing industry about paid publishing services and author-funded production.Panda Publishing Agency UK operates as a service-based self-publishing provider, offering professional publishing support to independent authors who choose to retain full ownership of their work. The company states that it does not function as a traditional publisher, nor does it acquire author rights or claim royalties from book sales. Instead, authors pay a one-time service fee for selected publishing services and maintain complete control over distribution and earnings.Founded to support authors who are uninformed about the complexities of modern self-publishing, Panda Publishing Agency UK provides a range of services that include proofreading, editing, formatting, cover design, illustration, and post-publication marketing support. According to the agency, all services are optional and provided under written contracts that outline scope, costs, and deliverables.The agency reports that it has published and promoted more than 400 titles across multiple genres, with books available on platforms such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple Books, Google Books, and others.Industry confusion has largely stemmed from the long-standing association between author-funded publishing and so-called “vanity presses.” PandaPublishing Agency UK states that this comparison does not reflect current self-publishing practices, where many authors choose to hire professional service providers rather than manage technical publishing tasks independently.“Self-publishing means the author is the publisher,” the company explained. “Some authors prefer to handle every step themselves, while others choose to outsource editing, design, and formatting to professionals. We, at Panda Publishing Agency UK, operate in the latter category, providing services rather than ownership or representation.”The agency further clarified that requesting upfront payment for professional services is consistent with standard practices across creative industries, including editing, design, printing, and marketing. Panda Publishing Agency UK notes that it does not guarantee bestseller status or commercial success, and that outcomes vary depending on market conditions, genre, and author-led promotion.To support transparency, the company points to publicly available testimonials and published titles as evidence of its work. Author reviews, including video testimonials, are hosted on the company’s website, alongside examples of books it has supported through the self-publishing process.Panda Publishing Agency UK also addressed concerns around author ownership. The company does not deduct royalties from book sales and does not require long-term revenue-sharing agreements.As self-publishing continues to grow globally, Panda Publishing Agency UK emphasised the importance of clear distinctions between traditional publishing, self-publishing, and publishing service providers. The agency encourages authors to conduct due diligence, understand contract terms, and choose a publishing path aligned with their goals and experience level.You can view Panda Publishing Agency UK reviews that showcase their professionalism and hear directly from authors by visiting: https://pandapublishingagency.co.uk/testimonial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.