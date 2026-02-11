InAmerica Education Group (IEG) Launches as a Global Education Ecosystem Built on Trust, Innovation, and Proven Results

IEG launches globally, uniting admissions, enrichment, and school operations under one trusted brand with proven results and Ivy League-caliber experts.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InAmerica Education Group (IEG) officially announces its global launch, introducing a comprehensive education ecosystem that unites admissions consulting, enrichment programming, school operations, education investment, and community impact under one trusted umbrella. Founded by education innovators with deep international experience, IEG represents more than a decade of proven leadership in guiding students, supporting families, and partnering with schools worldwide.

Designed with a future-forward digital presence, IEG’s newly launched website reflects the organization’s commitment to clarity, accessibility, and innovation. The platform introduces IEG’s mission, vision, and family of brands through a streamlined, single-page experience that mirrors the company’s philosophy: thoughtful strategy, purposeful design, and outcomes that matter.

IEG’s credibility is grounded in measurable impact. Over the past decade, its flagship consulting arm, InAmerica International, has become one of the first education companies to support students continuously from Pre-K admissions through college, graduate school, and post-college planning. Today, IEG serves more than 300 families and 500 individuals annually, maintains a five-star rating on Google, and works with a consulting and mentorship team in which over 90% of mentors are Ivy League graduates, and over 90% hold a master’s degree or higher.

IEG’s consultants collectively maintain close relationships with admissions offices and school leaders across the United States. As a result of this deep institutional trust and data-informed guidance, over 70% of IEG-supported students are admitted to one of their top three school choices.

The IEG ecosystem includes a portfolio of specialized brands, each addressing a critical segment of the education landscape:

- InAmerica International: Elite admissions consulting for U.S. K–12 and higher education

- League Scholars: Research, competitions, enrichment programs, and academic mentorship beyond the classroom

- Vantagepoint: School acquisitions, operations optimization, and education investment innovation

- COA Foundation: A philanthropic platform providing English education and cultural support for immigrant families

- Greenfield K–12 School and Accelerated Learning Laboratory: Flagship partner schools in Tucson, Arizona, representing excellence in both private and public education models

Together, these brands allow IEG to support learners holistically while helping schools strengthen enrollment, operations, and long-term sustainability. Unlike traditional consulting firms focused on a single outcome, IEG builds long-term partnerships rooted in trust, transparency, and shared success.

As education continues to evolve globally, InAmerica Education Group stands at the intersection of strategy, care, and innovation, redefining what it means to guide students and institutions toward meaningful, sustainable growth.

For more information or partnership inquiries, please contact info@inamericaedu.com.

