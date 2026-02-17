Bobby Lenahan Joins Red Maple Economics Group, Expanding Labor & Employment and Human Capital Expertise

Bobby’s background in human capital, employment-related damages, and business-related damages makes him a natural fit for our litigation practice.” — Chris Young, Managing Member

Red Maple Economics Group (“RMG”) is pleased to announce that Bobby Lenahan, CVA, has joined the firm, further strengthening RMG’s capabilities in Labor & Employment, Human Capital, Catastrophic Injury, Business Valuation, and Commercial Damages matters.

Bobby is a credentialed valuation and forensic economics professional with extensive experience quantifying economic damages related to loss of earnings, loss of earning capacity, employee benefits, household services, workforce-related losses, loss of profits, and business-related losses. His practice focuses on applying rigorous economic methodology to complex litigation matters involving disputed liability, causation, and mitigation.

“Bobby’s background in human capital, employment-related damages, and business-related damages makes him a natural fit for our litigation practice,” said Christopher Young, Managing Member of RMG. “He brings both technical rigor and a practical, attorney-focused approach that aligns with our commitment to delivering clear, defensible expert opinions.”

At RMG, Bobby will focus on Labor & Employment disputes, including wrongful termination, discrimination, and wage and hour matters, as well as personal injury and catastrophic injury cases requiring sophisticated economic damages analysis. He will also provide expert testimony, rebuttal analysis, and litigation support across federal and state courts.

“I’m excited to join Red Maple Economics Group and to work alongside a team that values analytical integrity, independence, and collaboration,” said Bobby. “RMG’s commitment to clear, defensible economic analysis and hands-on client service strongly aligns with how I approach expert work; delivering rigorous, transparent analyses while working closely with attorneys and clients to ensure the work is understandable, useful, and effective in disputes.”

Bobby Lenahan will be based in Northern New Jersey and is available immediately to support counsel in active and prospective matters.

About RMG

Red Maple Economics Group is an economic consulting and forensic analysis firm providing expert services in litigation, valuation, damages analysis, and regulatory matters. RMG is known for its analytical rigor, independence, and client-focused approach.

