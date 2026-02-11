US Buyers Keep Luxury Watch Sales Booming Despite Steep Price Hikes
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury buyers in the United States continue to show fierce demand for high-end watches. Even in the face of rising prices and international tariffs, the latest reports reveal a 20% surge in US sales, driven by consistent interest across sought-after luxury watch brands.
The demand extends well beyond the top shelf, drawing attention from serious buyers who want quality craftsmanship without a waitlist. These brands offer a distinctive blend of heritage, durability & mechanical excellence, which helps them move fast in a market crowded with inflated listings.
New tariffs from the Trump administration added 15% to Swiss imports. Some luxury watch brands raised prices in response, yet collectors and first-time buyers barely flinched. The appetite for luxury timepieces in the US has proved stronger than expected, even with shifting global trade dynamics. American customers are willing to wait, search, and spend to get the references they want.
Buyers continue to chase high-end models, even as costs rise. Customers rely on WatchMaxx for the best experience in purchasing luxury watches with confidence.
