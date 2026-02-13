Jonty Keys Announces New Album ‘Dangerous Times’, Released 20 February, as 'California' Lead Single Lands

Jonty Keys releases new single “California” and confirms 20 February 2026 release of his album Dangerous Times, supported by an international promo campaign.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Jonty Keys today releases his new single “California” and announces his latest studio album , Dangerous Times, arriving February 20, 2026.The release follows the launch of an international promotion campaign in partnership with the We Saw You Coming advertising agency. With campaign content already captured across Qatar and the United Kingdom, Keys arrives in Crete this week to continue the next phase of the rollout.Dangerous Times is a ten-track exploration of loss, betrayal, mortality, and the resilience of the human spirit, weaving together the personal and the political. Opening with the hopeful plea of “Never Too Late” and closing with the defiant anthem “Invincible,” the album moves from intimate ballads to prophetic warnings.At its centre is the title track, “Dangerous Times,” a rallying cry against corruption and complacency. Other highlights include the elegiac “The Final Show,” the mournful “Fallen Leaves,” and the communal remembrance of “The Day That We Were Passing Through.”“Dangerous Times is not an album that surrenders to despair,” says Jonty. “It insists on endurance, on defiance, and on survival.”“California” serves as the final preview of the album, with an official lyric video premiering on YouTube on February 13. The track offers a vivid, emotionally charged snapshot of the album’s themes, blending cinematic songwriting with contemporary social commentary.Jonty Keys is a Manchester-born singer-songwriter whose work blends classic songwriting traditions with contemporary storytelling. Now releasing his fourth studio album, Dangerous Times, he has built a reputation for emotionally resonant, socially-aware and narrative songwriting. Alongside his original work, he is also known for his Elton John tribute project, Elton Jonty, which performs internationally.Dangerous Times will be available on all major streaming platforms from February 20, 2026.Fans can pre-save Dangerous Times on Spotify here

Jonty Keys - “California”

