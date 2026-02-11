Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System Announces Partnership with HeartFlow to Strengthen Cardiac Care Across Texas

River Oaks Hospital & Clinics (Houston)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System ADHS ) is proud to announce a new partnership with HeartFlow, a leader in non‑invasive coronary imaging technology. This collaboration brings patients an innovative way to better understand their cardiovascular health through a simple and highly advanced diagnostic procedure now offered at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics and Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics.HeartFlow uses state‑of‑the‑art imaging and AI‑driven modeling to create a detailed, three‑dimensional view of blood flow within the coronary arteries. It allows physicians to detect narrowing or blockages with remarkable clarity, all without the need for invasive catheterization. For many patients, this means earlier intervention, fewer unnecessary procedures, and a clearer pathway toward long‑term heart health.While February marks Heart Health Awareness Month nationwide, ADHS has woven cardiac care deeply into its mission long before this observance. The organization continues to expand access to preventive heart services, promote education throughout its communities, and create new opportunities for patients to take charge of their cardiovascular wellbeing. This year, ADHS is hosting a Valentine’s Day blood drive at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting healthier communities and encouraging patients to play an active role in their own heart care.The partnership with HeartFlow represents another significant step in that journey.A Message from Our Founder, Lucky A. Chopra, M.D.“Our hearts carry us through every moment of our lives, yet heart disease remains one of the most preventable medical conditions we face. When patients understand their risk early, they have a real chance to change their future. That is why this partnership with HeartFlow is so meaningful. It brings powerful technology directly into the hands of our physicians and gives our patients clearer answers at a critical time. We are proud to invest in tools that elevate our standard of care and help more people live longer, healthier lives.”Through this partnership, ADHS aims to improve early detection, empower patients with clearer information, and provide physicians with technology that enhances accuracy and confidence in clinical decision‑making.HeartFlow evaluations are now available by referral at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics and Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics. Patients interested in learning more can speak with their primary care provider or cardiologist to determine whether this innovative diagnostic option is right for them.Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System remains dedicated to creating patient‑centered environments where advanced technology, compassionate care, and preventative wellness come together to support healthier communities across Texas.Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System AnnouncesPartnership with HeartFlow to Strengthen Cardiac Care Across Texas_______________MEDIA CONTACT FOR ADVANCED DIAGNOSTICS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMZack Schaffer | Manager of Branding and Digital Communications713.232.9925zschaffer@adhealthcare.comFor additional information or to schedule an interview, please get in touch with Alejandro Martinez at Local Creative Services.

