Attention Marat Likhtenstein Customers: KlaymanToskes Investigates Investor Losses from Promissory Notes

If You Suffered Investment Losses with Marat Likhtenstein, Contact KlaymanToskes To Discuss Potential Recovery Options

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to investors who suffered losses due to the alleged misconduct of former broker Marat Likhtenstein ( CRD No. 2470480 ), following his indictment by the King’s County District Attorney's Office, a civil enforcement action by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a permanent industry bar imposed by FINRA.If you suffered investment losses with broker Marat Likhtenstein at Likhtenstein Financial Planning, Inc. and/or Osaic Wealth, Inc., contact attorney Lawrence Klayman today at 888-997-9956 for a free, confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.According to the SEC’s complaint , from April 2017 through June 2024, Likhtenstein solicited over $4.1 million from at least 15 clients by selling self-issued promissory notes he personally issued, falsely claiming the funds would be invested in lucrative business ventures. Instead, he allegedly spent $3.2 million on personal expenses and used the rest to make Ponzi-like payments to other investors. The SEC further alleges he primarily targeted the Russian-American Jewish community.FINRA BrokerCheck shows Likhtenstein was registered with Osaic Wealth, Inc. from November 2018 through June 2024 and was barred in August 2024 for failing to provide information during an investigation into undisclosed personal loan transactions with a client. His record also shows five pending complaints alleging misappropriation misappropriation involving investor loan funds.According to attorney Lawrence Klayman, “Osaic Wealth had a responsibility to properly supervise Likhtenstein. Failure to supervise is a cause of action, and the firm may be held liable in a FINRA arbitration claim.”Investors who suffered losses after investing with Likhtenstein may be eligible to recover their losses through a FINRA arbitration claim. Contact KlaymanToskes today at 888-997-9956 or investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

