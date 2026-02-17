ACMP Celebrates International Women’s Day with Global Panel on Leadership, Service, and Growth

International Women's Day Webinar Panel

The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) will mark International Women’s Day with a powerful global conversation.

Change management is, at its core, an act of service.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP) will mark International Women’s Day with a powerful global conversation featuring female members of its all-global Board of Directors. Titled Give to Gain: Women Leading Through Service , the live webinar on March 6, 2026, at 12pm ET | 5pm UTC, will explore how volunteering, mentoring, and service can become catalysts for professional growth, leadership development, and meaningful impact—aligned with International Women’s Day’s 2026 theme, Give to Gain.The panel brings together an international slate of leaders representing the global reach of the change management profession:• Yolonda Evans (United States)• Alexandra Hartman, MCMP, CCMP (United States)• Isolde Kanikani, CCMP (Netherlands)• Amanda Schmoldt, MCMP, CCMP (United States)• Aizhan Zhantayeva, CCMP (Kazakhstan)The discussion will be moderated by ACMP Chief Executive Officer Deshini Newman, who will frame the importance of International Women’s Day for the profession and the broader change community.“Change management is, at its core, an act of service,” said Newman. “Every day, practitioners step forward to help people navigate uncertainty and build better futures. The Give to Gain theme reflects the heart of our profession – service.I am thrilled to share with you the voices of these remarkable women on our global Board of Directors. By giving their time, expertise, and leadership, they’ve not only strengthened ACMP, but expanded what is possible for others around the world.”Panelists will share personal stories of how saying “yes” to opportunities—serving on boards, mentoring peers, volunteering within ACMP and beyond—shaped their careers and amplified their impact. Attendees will gain practical guidance on how to find meaningful ways to serve, how to raise their hands with confidence, and how generosity can unlock growth, connection, and leadership potential.International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women’s achievements and a call to action for equality and inclusion. For change management professionals, it is also a reminder that progress happens when people step forward to serve others. This webinar underscores how giving—of time, talent, and voice—strengthens individuals, organizations, and the profession itself.The event is open to the global change community.

