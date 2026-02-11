R2P DOORS RESPONDS TO DISTURBING ONLINE SIMULATIONS OF SCHOOL SHOOTING CALLS FOR REAL ACTION TO PROTECT CHILDREN'S LIVES

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2P Innovations is speaking out following reports that Roblox users have recreated simulations of real school shootings, including Sandy Hook, Uvalde, and Columbine, within a platform widely used by children. According to published reports, these user-created games allowed players to shoot characters bearing the names of real victims from those tragedies.R2P Doors, a manufacturer of bulletproof classroom doors, says the issue highlights a broader cultural problem and a clear need for action.“For years, America has argued about school safety while families have buried their children in the sick world we live in,” said Tony Deering, Founder and CEO of R2P Doors. “We made a different choice. We chose to build a solution instead of debate one. While politicians argue, our focus has never changed: protecting children inside the classroom when it matters most. To us, school safety is not a headline or a talking point. It is a life-or-death responsibility we carry every single day.”The company emphasized that while digital platforms face ongoing moderation challenges, physical school security cannot wait for cultural debates to resolve themselves.Jennifer Greene, a representative of R2P Doors and a mother whose children used Roblox before she learned of this, said the reports struck a personal chord.“As a mom, it is deeply unsettling to know that tragedies like Sandy Hook or Uvalde can be recreated in spaces designed for kids,” Greene said. “Our children deserve better, both online and in real life. I can’t control everything they see on the internet, but I can support solutions that make their classrooms physically safer. That’s why the work we do at R2P Doors matters so much.”The company reiterated that protecting students requires more than conversation; it requires action.About R2P DoorsR2P Doors are the only bulletproof classroom doors designed from the ground up to repel more than 100 rounds of assault rifle fire, be fire-rated, and light enough for a 5-year-old to operate. The team who designed the R2P Door has decades of experience protecting our men and women in uniform and has been trusted to protect the highest levels of the U.S. federal government.

