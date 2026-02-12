Locally Redefines Modern Retail with the Launch of National Same-Day Delivery Platform for Brands and Local Dealers

Locally Same-Day Delivery

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locally , the global leader in Online-to-Offline shopping solutions, today officially announced the launch of its US-based Same-Day Delivery (SDD) platform. This enterprise-level infrastructure empowers brands to turn their existing authorized dealer networks into a national web of high-speed fulfillment centers, meeting the modern shopper’s demand for instant gratification without the need for additional warehouses.Meeting the New Standard of ShoppingSame-Day Delivery has evolved from a luxury to a critical purchase driver, with 65 percent of shoppers now considering it a deciding factor in their buying decisions. GrandView Research valued the global same-day delivery market at approximately $9.9B in 2024 and projects it to reach $29.8B by 2030, with a 20.6% CAGR (2025–2030). Historically, brands and local retailers have lacked the technical infrastructure needed to compete with pure-play e-commerce giants. Locally’s new solution levels the playing field by integrating real-time local inventory with premium delivery carriers.“Same-Day Delivery is no longer optional in retail. It is an expected part of the buying experience,” said Mark Strella, VP of Product at Locally. “By leveraging inventory at local stores, we enable brands to deliver faster than traditional e-commerce models, often reaching customers in under an hour.”How It Works: Speed Without ComplexityThe Locally SDD platform offers a seamless, plug-and-play experience for both brands and retailers:For Brands: No complex development is required. Brands simply feature Locally’s tools on their site, allowing shoppers to discover local stock and select Same-Day Delivery directly at checkout.For Retailers: Activation takes minutes. Once a store connects its inventory and links a payment account, it can begin receiving delivery orders.For Shoppers: A professional, trackable journey. Real-time updates allow customers to follow their purchase from the store shelf to their doorstep.A Growing Logistics NetworkLocally’s fulfillment ecosystem is built on partnerships with industry-leading carriers: Uber : Currently powering deliveries across hundreds of U.S. cities.Roadie (A UPS Company): Launching in March 2026 to handle oversized and bulky items like bicycles and grills. DoorDash : Joining the platform in April 2026 to further expand geographic coverage and competitive delivery rates.Strengthening the Brand-Retailer BondUnlike third-party marketplaces, Locally allows brands to own the customer relationship and capture first-party data throughout the entire journey. Simultaneously, it drives incremental sales to local dealers, strengthening the vital partnership between brands and their authorized sellers."This is a true win-win," added Strella. "The brand provides the convenience the shopper craves, and the local dealer fulfills the sale, keeping retail vibrant and local."For more information on how to activate Same-Day Delivery, visit join.locally.com.About LocallyLocally leads the Online-to-Offline (O2O) marketplace, connecting millions of shoppers with real-time local inventory from over 65,000 retailers worldwide. Our AI-powered solutions enhance shopping, marketing, and intelligence, seamlessly blending digital and physical experiences.With partnerships spanning over 1,000 top brands, we offer innovative features such as local product locators, Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS), Reserve Online Pickup In-Store (ROPIS), and Same-Day Delivery. Our advanced algorithms not only streamline shopping but also deliver actionable insights for brands and retailers.Trusted by 60 million shoppers each month, Locally unifies the shopping experience, enriching customer engagement and driving sales. Join us in redefining how consumers connect with their local communities. Discover more at join.locally.com.

