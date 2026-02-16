Indus Travels Launches 'Journeys Through Living Black History' Campaign for Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month with immersive Africa journeys connecting travelers to heritage, culture, and wildlife, save up to $800 for a limited time.

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black History Month is a time to honor the enduring legacies, cultural contributions, and powerful stories of resilience that have shaped communities across generations. Many of these stories live on in the landscapes, historic towns, cultural traditions, and heritage routes across Africa, where history is not confined to museums but continues through everyday life, music, language, and community traditions. Travel offers a meaningful way to connect with this living heritage, providing opportunities to learn, reflect, and engage with the cultures and histories that have influenced the world.Indus Travels proudly celebrates Black History Month with a special collection of immersive journeys designed to connect travelers to the living heritage, resilience, and cultural legacies of Africa. Through thoughtfully curated tours, travelers are invited to explore destinations where history is not only remembered but experienced—from the historic coastal landmarks of Ghana to the cultural kingdoms of West Africa and the wildlife-rich plains of East Africa. These journeys offer meaningful encounters with communities, traditions, and landscapes that continue to shape global cultural identity.“Black History Month is not only about reflection but connection,” said Praveen Syal, MD - Indus Travels. “These journeys are thoughtfully designed to help travelers engage with Africa’s living history through its people, landscapes, and traditions while traveling responsibly and respectfully.”FEATURED TOURS1. Ghana Heritage and Historical Tour – 9 DaysSave $500 | US$4499, CA$6524A powerful heritage journey through Accra, Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park, and meaningful cultural ceremonies connecting travelers to ancestral history.2. Best of Tanzania – 14 DaysSave $600 | US$4999, CA$7249Experience Tanzania’s extraordinary wildlife landscapes, including Ngorongoro Crater, Tarangire National Park, and Lake Manyara’s iconic ecosystems.3. East African Explorer – 14 DaysSave $800 | US$5999, CA$8699An unforgettable safari adventure across Kenya and Tanzania featuring the Maasai Mara, Serengeti, Amboseli, and the Great Migration experience.4. Ghana, Togo and Benin Heritage and Cultural Tour – 12 DaysSave $700 | US$4999, CA$7249Discover West Africa’s rich heritage through historic trade routes, sacred cultural sites, Ashanti traditions, and coastal historical landmarks.5. Classic Kenya Safari – 8 DaysSave $400 | US$2999, CA$4349Explore the legendary Maasai Mara and Amboseli National Park while witnessing Africa’s iconic wildlife and majestic Mount Kilimanjaro views.These journeys represent Routes of Resilience, Roots, and Legacy, offering travelers meaningful opportunities to connect with history while supporting cultural tourism across Africa. The Black History Month promotion is valid for a limited time, with bookings available until February 28, 2026.For more information and bookings, visit:

