10th Annual Business for the Common Good Conference Returns to Denver on March 6

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 400 business leaders from across Colorado will gather Friday, March 6, for the 10th Annual Business for the Common Good , one of the largest gatherings of Christian professionals on the Front Range. Hosted by Denver Institute for Faith & Work , this one-day conference will explore how faith shapes leadership, workplace culture, and the future of business in an era of rapid technological change, artificial intelligence, and economic uncertainty.BCG offers robust professional development, leadership formation, and peer-to-peer learning. Attendees will hear from an exceptional lineup of 25+ speakers representing industries including finance and investing, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, real estate, entrepreneurship, and nonprofit leadership.Main sessions will address workplace challenges and faith-based tensions, including:Leading with compassion and competencyOperationalizing companies to create healthy people and healthy profitsBusiness as a force for a flourishing cityBreakout sessions will cover practical topics such as:Investing for the common goodCaregiving responsibilities in the workplaceBiblical economic wisdomFrontline workersHiring practicesThe day will conclude with industry-based networking rooms and Q&A sessions with speakers, creating space for meaningful connection and collaboration.Attendees can expect:Powerful Connections — Build relationships with a growing community of Christians leading in business.Practical Ideas — Engage content centered on a biblical framework and focused on best practices and outward impact.Professional Excellence — Learn from leaders pursuing redemptive impact without sacrificing performance.“BCG was an inspiring invitation to think more faithfully about my role as a Christian leader and the impact that can have on our city. I left today with practical next steps and great connections.”- Business for the Common Good Attendee, 2025This is a business event unlike others because Christians should be in business unlike others. In an age obsessed with speed and scale, business leaders and companies can lose sight of how business serves the common good. This year’s Business for the Common Good casts a vision for commerce beyond society’s. Join us on March 6 to explore how this vision has the power to transform leadership and business practice and navigate modern challenges.The conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. Individual tickets, half tables, and full tables are available for purchase. Registration closes Tuesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. MST. For more information and registration details, visit denverinstitute.org/business-for-the-common-good About Denver Institute for Faith & WorkDenver Institute prepares people to bring hope and life to their city through their everyday work by convening Christian workers in community, cultivating a renewed imagination for work, and catalyzing redemptive action in workplaces, professions, and industries.For more information, visit DenverInstitute.org or follow @DenverInstitute online.

