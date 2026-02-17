Renlita Launches Industry-First Vertically Opening, Straight-Track Door for Commercial Use

New Thermally Broken SkyStack Product Will Redefine How Restaurants, Retail, and Hospitality Businesses Leverage Space and Attain Superior Energy Performance

SkyStack's release underscores our mission to deliver the industry’s most complete set of opening solutions, where every product pushes the boundaries of what a building’s envelope can achieve.” — Jason Royse, President, Renlita

BONHAM, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renlita today announced the availability of SkyStack, a vertically opening, straight-track door designed to create immersive customer and storefront experiences for businesses that demand both striking aesthetics and efficient use of space. A modern alternative to commercial glass sectional doors or curtain walls commonly used to “open up” commercial environments, SkyStack rises straight up and cleanly stows its panels at the top.

The newest offering from Renlita combines robust engineering with high performance. Its thermally broken frame prevents heat and cold transfer with an insulating barrier. Tested to a U-Value of .29 and rated for winds up to 150 MPH, SkyStack meets energy code and building requirements for architects while ensuring excellent thermal insulation and airtight sealing for year-round patron comfort.

“SkyStack represents the next leap in commercial door innovation, transforming a functional element into a centerpiece of design,” said Jason Royse, President of Renlita. “Its release underscores our mission to deliver the industry’s most complete set of opening solutions, where every product pushes the boundaries of what a building’s envelope can achieve.”

A Contemporary Commercial Opening

SkyStack’s innovative design merges horizontal curtain wall performance with vertical door operation. Eliminating the complex, visually intrusive ceiling tracks or side stacking requirements of conventional systems, it delivers a cleaner look and greater architectural freedom.

• As an alternative to traditional ‘bent-track’ (commercial glass sectional doors) vertical openings, SkyStack delivers a quieter, more-professional experience and enables the business to take full advantage of a constrained space and its ceiling area.

• In contrast to horizontally opening curtain walls, SkyStack’s vertical operation preserves the entire storefront area. This design eliminates the need for panels to stack beside the opening (a layout that consumes usable space) and removes floor tracks that present maintenance and safety issues.

The product is also highly versatile. Its powder-coated frame supports various glazing choices, while the double-gasketed panels ensure a tight seal and can be fitted with a range of transparent or opaque finishes. The result is a modern, space-efficient opening engineered to enhance the customer experience that can map to virtually any architectural vision.

Renlita Expansion and Brand Transformation

The SkyStack announcement follows a recent acquisition of complimentary technology, which has been incorporated into this offering and will be leveraged for future product development.

To accommodate the portfolio expansion, and to underscore Renlita’s position as a premium opening provider, the company also revised its brand and packaging. Key updates include:

• Introduced market-focused categories: Launched five categories (Renlita Commercial, Residential, Institutional, Industrial, and Custom) to align products with specific customer needs.

• Consolidated product offerings: Unified all products (integrating Renlita and the previous EVO brand) under four core, streamlined product lines: the S-Series, E-Series, T-Series, and C-Series.

• Refreshed brand identity: Unveiled a new logo, color palette, website, and suite of marketing materials.

SkyStack is available for purchase in North and South America, Europe, and the Middle East – both direct and via architectural design firms. A webinar to learn more about the new SkyStack is scheduled for March 12 at 3:00 pm CST. Click here to register.

About Renlita

Renlita is a global leader in premium architectural openings. For over 20 years, we have set the standard with engineered door and window solutions that blend sophisticated design with technical excellence. Our complete portfolio serves the full spectrum of markets (commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial) empowering architects and end users to realize environments defined by light, innovation and seamless beauty. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://www.renlitausa.com/.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and executive interviews are available upon request.



