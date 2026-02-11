Pottsville, PA Veteran Receives Free New Roof from American Remodeling, Schuylkill County Roofing Contractor

Handing over a free new roof check to a Pottsville veteran

Pennsylvania’s top-rated roofing company honors local Air Force veteran in Pottsville, PA, with a brand-new roof through its community giveaway program.

This program is about more than roofing, it’s about recognition. By honoring one hero each month, we’re able to give back in a way that truly makes a difference for the people who have given so much.” — President Jason Larsen

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Remodeling , the #1 rated roofing contractor in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, recently surprised a United States Air Force veteran in Pottsville with a complete roof replacement at no cost. The veteran is the latest recipient of the company’s Honoring Those Who Serve program , a monthly initiative that provides one free roof to a deserving veteran or first responder.Headquartered in Schuylkill Haven since 1982, American Remodeling has earned its reputation as the most trusted roofing company in Schuylkill County and across Pennsylvania by delivering quality roof replacements to over 20,000 satisfied homeowners. The Honoring Those Who Serve program reflects the same commitment to community that has made the company the top choice for roofing in the region.The veteran, a long-time Pottsville resident and proud Air Force service member, was nominated by a community member through American Remodeling's open nomination process. After reviewing nominations submitted from homeowners and families across Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, the American Remodeling team selected him as this month's recipient based on his years of military service and demonstrated need for a new roof. President Jason Larsen and Vice President Ian Foltz drove out to the veteran's Pottsville home to deliver the news in person. They showed up at his doorstep with a large check that read "New Roof." The moment was captured on video as the veteran learned his aging roof would be completely replaced at no cost by American Remodeling's roofing team.Through the Honoring Those Who Serve program, American Remodeling provides one free roof replacement every month to a veteran or first responder. Recipients are selected based on homeownership, location within the company's service area, and need for a roof replacement. The program was created to recognize those who have served our country and protected our communities by giving back in a lasting and meaningful way.American Remodeling received heartfelt nominations from families, neighbors, and fellow veterans across Pottsville, Orwigsburg, Minersville, Tamaqua, Pine Grove, Tremont, Ashland, Shenandoah, Hamburg, and communities throughout Schuylkill County, Berks County, Carbon County, Lehigh County, Northumberland County, Dauphin County, and Lebanon County. Each nomination tells a story, and every month, one of those stories becomes an opportunity for Pennsylvania’s leading roofing company to make a real difference.Photos and video from the roof installation will be shared on American Remodeling’s website and social media. The community is encouraged to watch the full surprise story on American Remodeling’s YouTube channel.

FREE ROOFING GIVEAWAY to Veterans & First Responders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.