London Tech Week 2026 Agenda Goes Live as New Wave of Global Founders and Enterprise Leaders Announced

London Tech Week announces that the full agenda for 2026 is live, featuring a new wave of influential global speakers, technology founders & enterprise leaders

London Tech Week 2026 brings together founders building the future, enterprises deploying it at scale, and leaders grappling with real world challenges.” — Carolyn Dawson, OBE, Lead for London Tech Week

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Tech Week today announces that the 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫 2026 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞, featuring 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 spanning Europe’s most influential technology founders, and the enterprise leaders deploying AI and frontier technologies at scale.Taking place between 8𝐭𝐡–10𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 2026 𝐚𝐭 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧, the main London Tech Week 2026 Conference Programme will convene founders, investors, enterprises and policymakers at a defining moment for the continent. As Europe enters what many leaders are calling its most decisive decade, the agenda brings together the thinkers and doers who will determine whether Europe leads in the technologies shaping the global economy - and the choices that will define how business transforms through technology.𝐃𝐚𝐲 1 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 - examining whether Europe can build AI infrastructure, foundational models and governance frameworks independent of US and Chinese platforms, and what that means for enterprise deployment𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡Newly confirmed speakers join the previously announced founders of 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬, 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐅𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲, 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐯𝐞 and more. Leading the AI and robotics wave are 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬 (Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐈), 𝐌𝐚𝐱 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 (Co-Founder & President, 𝐈𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬) and 𝐈𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐮(Co-Founder, President & CTO, 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐈).They're joined by pioneering founders across quantum computing, frontier science, dual-use and fintech, many of whom have scaled from Europe to global impact:- 𝐃𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐊𝐁𝐄, Co-Founder, 𝐀𝐑𝐌 & 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬- 𝐄𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐮𝐞𝐳, Founder & CEO, 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥- 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, 𝐏𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭- 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐬, Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐓𝐄𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑- 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐭, Founder & CEO, 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨- 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬, Co-Founder & CIO, 𝐂𝐌𝐑 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥- 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐧𝐚𝐦, Founder & CEO, 𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐪- 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐞, Founder, 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝- 𝐎𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐉𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚, Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐃𝐞𝐱𝐨𝐫𝐲- 𝐃𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐳 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐭, Founder & CEO, 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐡- 𝐃𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧, Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨Together, these leaders will share unfiltered insight into how breakthrough technologies are built, scaled and governed, and what Europe must get right to remain competitive.𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞Alongside founders, London Tech Week 2026 brings together the senior executives responsible for deploying AI, data, and digital infrastructure inside the world’s most complex organisations. Newly confirmed enterprise speakers include:- 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐢, CIO & CISO, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫- 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐡, Chief AI Officer, 𝐇𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧- 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐮𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐧𝐞, Chief Technology Officer, 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠.𝐜𝐨𝐦- 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐜, Global Head of Data Science & Innovation, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝- 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐟𝐧𝐞𝐫, Chief Strategy Officer for Technology, Data & Innovation, 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤- 𝐏𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞-𝐘𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐜’𝐡, Global Chief Digital Officer, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫, Chief Technology Officer, 𝐄𝐯𝐫𝐢- 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐨𝐧, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐧- 𝐙𝐨𝐞 𝐘𝐮𝐣𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐡, CEO, 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐝- 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐛, Chief Data Officer, 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐎 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩These leaders will address how AI, data, cloud and automation are transforming core industries - from Unilever's deployment of AI across global supply chains to Deutsche Bank's data infrastructure modernisation and Heineken's enterprise-wide AI strategy. They'll also examine where ambition is running ahead of execution across Europe, and what's needed to close that gap.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞’𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞: 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬With its 2026 agenda now live , London Tech Week is designed to connect the people and businesses building foundational technologies with those responsible for deploying them responsibly at scale.𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐁𝐄, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤, said: “Europe has entered a decisive decade for technology, one where the outcomes are not guaranteed. London Tech Week 2026 is designed to bring the people who are shaping those outcomes into the same room: founders building the future, enterprises deploying it at scale, and leaders grappling with the real-world trade-offs. This year’s agenda is about clarity, urgency, and action.”𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬As Headline Partners, AWS and Microsoft will play a central role in shaping the programme and the conversations around AI infrastructure, skills, and enterprise transformation.𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐣𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐀𝐖𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐀, said of last year’s event: “London Tech Week brings together the best minds in tech from innovators, investors, enterprise leaders, and the most agile and innovative startups some of whom are solving the world’s biggest challenges. London Tech Week is coming at a pivotal time in our collective AI and tech journey.”Meanwhile, speaking at London Tech Week 2025, 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐔𝐊 𝐂𝐄𝐎 underlined the importance of trust, digital resilience and strong cyber security as foundations for the continent’s AI‑driven growth. He described AI as “the defining opportunity of our generation” … “fundamentally transforming how we work, how we live, and how we dream – on an unprecedented scale.”𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞The London Tech Week 2026 agenda spans six headline stages across 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 and 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐩 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝, covering AI at scale, deep tech, frontier science, enterprise transformation, and the policies shaping Europe’s technological future.More speakers and programme highlights will be announced in the coming months.The main London Tech Week Conference programme 2026 takes place between 8th –10th June at Olympia London. London Tech Week 2026 Fringe Events take place across various London venues from 8th - 12th June. The agenda is now live at www.londontechweek.com 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬Delegate passes for London Tech Week 2026 are now available at www.londontechweek.com . Early access rates available until 27th February.Ends𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤London Tech Week is Europe’s global stage for technology, bringing together the thinkers and doers shaping the future of business through tech — creating the connections, insights and opportunities that power growth.

