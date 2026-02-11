Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP Announces the Hiring of Attorney Joseph Valenti

Joseph Valenti - Senior Associate at Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota, LLP

Joseph Valenti specializes in Federal Criminal Tax, Forensic Financial Advocacy, Estate Planning and Estate Administration

Joe's experience and credentials enhance our ability to serve clients facing some of the most challenging legal and financial issues" — Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota, LLP

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Joseph P. Valenti has joined the firm as a Senior Associate, bringing more than two decades of federal investigative experience and advanced tax law credentials to the firm’s expanding litigation and financial advocacy practice.Valenti joins the firm after a distinguished 20-year career as a Supervisory Special Agent with IRS Criminal Investigation, where he led complex financial investigations and multi-agency task forces. His background gives him a unique perspective on federal enforcement strategy, tax controversy, and high-stakes financial litigation. At Scura Law, he will focus on tax controversy matters, federal litigation, estate and trust disputes, and forensic financial advocacy.“Joe brings an extraordinary level of insight into the inner workings of federal investigations,” said a firm spokesperson. “His combination of legal training, accounting expertise, and real-world investigative leadership strengthens our ability to handle complex tax, bankruptcy, and estate matters for clients across New Jersey and beyond.”Valenti’s practice is built on bridging sophisticated accounting analysis with aggressive legal advocacy. With a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation and a background in accounting, he is known for his ability to reconstruct complex financial records and identify critical details in high-value disputes.At Scura Law, Valenti will assist individuals and businesses facing IRS audits, criminal investigations, and civil tax disputes, as well as clients involved in bankruptcy restructurings, estate litigation, and other complex financial matters. His experience as a qualified federal expert witness and former supervisory agent provides clients with the perspective of someone who has spent years leading federal enforcement efforts.During his tenure with IRS Criminal Investigation, Valenti served both as a Special Agent and a Supervisory Special Agent, overseeing investigations and fraud referral programs. He led task forces involving multiple agencies and earned recognition for his performance, including being named Newark Field Office Special Agent of the Year and receiving the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation Award three times.Before joining Scura Law, Valenti also worked in private practice, focusing on estate administration and litigation support in tax and estate matters. His combined public- and private-sector experience allows him to guide clients through complex disputes with both technical precision and strategic insight. ()Valenti earned his LL.M. in Taxation from Villanova University School of Law, his Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Rutgers University School of Business. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey, New York, and Florida.Reflecting on his transition from federal service to private practice, Valenti said his goal is to use his investigative experience to protect individuals and businesses facing financial or legal challenges. After spending two decades inside federal law enforcement, he noted that his focus is now on helping clients find solutions that keep them safe, solvent, and successful.Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP is a full-service law firm with offices throughout New Jersey that includes Newark personal injury lawyers . The firm represents clients in bankruptcy, personal injury, estate litigation, employment disputes, civil litigation, and other complex legal matters. With the addition of Valenti, the firm continues to expand its capabilities in tax controversy and high-stakes financial cases.“Joe’s experience and credentials enhance our ability to serve clients facing some of the most challenging legal and financial issues,” the firm added. “We are proud to welcome him to the team.”For more information about Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP or to learn more about Joseph Valenti, visit www.scura.com

