Fueling Purpose, Not Just Profit: Muslim Founders Win $250,000 in Doha

Panel discussion at the Continuum Spark Awards, featuring (L-R) moderator Sarah Mughal Rana, Omar Waseem (Founder of Alif), Rama A. Chakaki (President of Qatar Science & Technology Park), Saad Ansari (Partner at Dash VC), and Yusuf Omar (Founder of Seen TV)

From 2,900+ applications, Muslim founders competed for $250,000 at the Continuum Spark Awards in Doha—building ventures rooted in values and vision.

DOHA, QATAR, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third annual Continuum Spark Awards concluded in Doha, celebrating Muslim-led startups and nonprofits driving innovation rooted in purpose, integrity, and lasting impact.

Organized by Collective Continuum, the event took place on January 31 at the Multaqa in Education City, drawing over 400 attendees from entrepreneurship, investment, policy, and civil society sectors. The event was attended by H.E. Sheikh Aasim Alwaleed Ali Al-Thani, alongside founders, investors, scholars, and ecosystem leaders, reflecting the growing momentum behind values-driven entrepreneurship across Muslim communities worldwide.

This year, the Spark Awards received over 2,900 applications from 120+ countries, highlighting the diversity of Muslim-led ventures. Eight finalists — four for-profit startups and four nonprofits — delivered live pitches before a distinguished panel of judges.

This year’s winners were Esper Satellite Imagery, which provides scalable satellite data solutions for agriculture, climate monitoring, and disaster response, and Every Pregnancy, a nonprofit delivering maternal health solutions for mothers and babies in crisis-affected communities.

In his opening address, Talha Yesilhark, a Co-Founder of Collective Continuum, emphasized that lasting impact goes beyond financial metrics:

"The quiet acts of service. The money you gave when no one was watching. The justice you upheld when it was not profitable. The people you empowered with no expectation of return. That is what follows you. That is what matters."

He also introduced Deeplight, Continuum’s faith-rooted framework guiding founders to prioritize sincerity, integrity, and responsibility, that shaped how finalists were selected and evaluated.

The program also featured a keynote by Ousama Alshurafa, founder of Muslim Hub, remarks from international policy advisor Zaid Al-Hamdan, and a panel with leaders from Qatar Science & Technology Park, Dash VC, and global venture platforms, exploring how to build with purpose in an age of technology.

Founded as a venture philanthropy firm at the intersection of faith, innovation, and impact, Collective Continuum supports purpose-driven founders through catalytic capital, strategic advisory, and long-term ecosystem building. The Spark Awards are part of its five-year mission to back 1,000 global ventures, spanning social enterprises and nonprofits.

