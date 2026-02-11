Christopher Riegg Publishes BizTimes Thought Leadership on Investment Banking Insight for Private Businesses

Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Founder of Promontory Strategy Group, brings 30+ years of transaction and advisory experience.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA Publishes BizTimes Thought Leadership on Bringing Investment Banking Perspective to Privately Held Businesses Promontory Strategy Group outlines how independent, market-tested advisory support helps owners evaluate strategic alternatives, manage risk, and maximize long-term valueChristopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Founder of Promontory Strategy Group (PSG), has published a thought leadership article in BizTimes Milwaukee Business News (Inside the Industry) titled “Bringing Strategic Investment Banking Perspective to Privately Held Businesses.” The piece details why PSG was established and how the firm supports privately held and family-owned businesses with seasoned strategic and financial guidance that is often only accessible to much larger organizations.In the article, Riegg explains that privately held companies operate under a different set of dynamics than public companies—often navigating greater capital constraints, fewer internal resources, and heightened personal stakes for ownership. While most successful businesses rely on trusted professionals such as attorneys, accountants, and commercial lenders, Riegg notes that few advisors are positioned to provide an objective, market-tested perspective on enterprise value, capital structure, and strategic alternatives.Promontory Strategy Group was established to fill that gap.“PSG serves as an independent, experienced advisor alongside a company’s existing professional team,” said Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA. “Our role is not to replace existing advisors, but to help ownership and leadership teams evaluate options, manage risk, and make informed decisions aligned with long-term objectives.”Founded by Riegg—who also continues to co-lead and co-own Promontory Point Capital, the investment banking firm he co-founded in 2004—PSG builds on more than two decades of experience advising ownership groups through complex strategic and transactional decisions. PSG’s advisory work spans:Succession planning and ownership transitionsStrategic corporate development and M&AFinancing and refinancing initiativesAcross each engagement, PSG’s focus remains consistent: helping business owners navigate complexity with clarity and confidence while strengthening and maximizing long-term shareholder value.The BizTimes Milwaukee Business News article (published January 28, 2026) can be read here:To learn more about Promontory Strategy Group, visit:About Promontory Strategy GroupPromontory Strategy Group (PSG) provides independent strategic and financial advisory services to privately held and family-owned businesses. PSG brings investment banking discipline, strategic insight, and transaction experience to help ownership and leadership teams evaluate strategic alternatives, manage risk, and make informed decisions aligned with long-term objectives.

