Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Little Joe y La Familia, Friday, March 27th

Soboba Casino Resort Little Joe y La Familia

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome legendary Tejano group Little Joe y La Familia to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, March 27th at 8pm.Led by the incomparable José María “Little Joe” Hernández, Little Joe y La Familia has long been regarded as a pioneer of Tejano and Tex-Mex music, blending traditional norteño, country, blues, and rock influences into a signature sound often described as the “King of the Brown Sound.” Since forming in the late 1950s, the band has released more than 70 albums and toured the world, earning a devoted global following along the way. Their music reflects not only rich musical heritage but also themes of identity, community, and resilience.Little Joe y La Familia’s impact on music has been widely recognized with 11 Grammy nominations and five Grammy wins, including Best Mexican-American Album for Diez y Seis de Septiembre and multiple Best Tejano Album honors for Chicanisimo, Before The Next Teardrop Falls, and Recuerdos. In addition to his Grammy success, Little Joe has received the Texas NARAS Governors Award, Texas State Artist of the Year, and the prestigious 2023 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, one of the nation’s highest honors for traditional and folk artists.Throughout his legendary career, Little Joe y La Familia has remained deeply connected to cultural and social causes, including support for the United Farm Workers (UFW), Farm Aid, and starting the Chicano Alliance Network (CAN). For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.