Federal Jury Convicts Manderson Man of First Degree Murder and Arson Charges

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a federal jury has convicted Reno Rondeau, age 52, of Manderson, South Dakota, of First Degree Felony Murder, Assault With Intent to Commit Arson, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Arson, following a 3-day jury trial in federal district court in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on February 5, 2026.

