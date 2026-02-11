Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,085 in the last 365 days.

Federal Jury Convicts Manderson Man of First Degree Murder and Arson Charges

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a federal jury has convicted Reno Rondeau, age 52, of Manderson, South Dakota, of First Degree Felony Murder, Assault With Intent to Commit Arson, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Arson, following a 3-day jury trial in federal district court in Rapid City, South Dakota.  The verdict was returned on February 5, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Jury Convicts Manderson Man of First Degree Murder and Arson Charges

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.