Asphalt companies agree to pay $30 million to settle False Claims Act allegations

CINCINNATI – Two asphalt companies have agreed to pay $30 million total to resolve False Claims Act allegations that they submitted fraudulent test results to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for federally funded asphalt projects in Ohio.

