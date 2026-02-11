Grand jury indicts 4 men in case involving freight shipment of hundreds of pounds of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine & marijuana

DAYTON, Ohio – A federal grand jury has indicted four defendants for a federal crime related to the seizure of 119 kilograms of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, 170 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 80 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.