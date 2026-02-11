Tampa Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Gas Station and Discharging Firearm

Tampa, FL - Rafael Jimenez (31, Tampa) has pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He faces a minimum of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. Jimenez’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 23, 2026. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.