Tampa Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Gas Station and Discharging Firearm

Tampa, FL - Rafael Jimenez (31, Tampa) has pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He faces a minimum of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. Jimenez’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 23, 2026. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

