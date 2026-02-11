Submit Release
Mother’s Day Carjackers Sentenced to Federal Prison

Fort Myers, FL – Miranda Lee Pryor (39, Orange Park) was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell to 10 years and 5 months in federal prison for her role in a May 2025 armed carjacking in Lehigh Acres. Pryor pleaded guilty on October 29, 2025, to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Her co-defendant, Rebecca Lea Stacey (36, West Palm Beach) was previously sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison in connection with the same case. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.  

