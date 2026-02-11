DotRyt and Thank You First Responder Organization Partner to Build 5,000 New GovCon Businesses Nationwide

DotRyT- TYFRO Partnership

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DotRyt, an industry leading all-in-one government contracting software platform ( www.dotryt.com ), today announced a strategic national partnership with the Thank You First Responder Organization (TYFRO) ( www.tyfro.org ) to train, launch, and scale 5,000 new small businesses owned by Service-Disabled Veterans, Native Americans, and First Responders across the United States. These program scholarships will be free for participants and funded by various program partners.The partnership introduces a comprehensive entrepreneurship and government contracting training program designed to remove systemic barriers to business ownership while creating sustainable pathways to revenue and job creation. The initiative delivers a complete ecosystem-combining technology, business and leadership education, and guided training-rather than fragmented tools or short-term assistance.At the center of the program is an all-in-one business enablement package that includes premium annual subscriptions to the DotRyt platform, access to Maxwell Leadership Courses, live and on-demand webinar training, and a dedicated GovCon AI Bot built to guide participants through every phase of business development and government contracting.“This partnership is about building real economic infrastructure for communities that have already given so much,” said Ryan Timmons, Chief Executive Officer of DotRyt. “By combining structured education with modern government contracting technology, we are enabling participants to form compliant businesses, pursue public-sector opportunities, and scale in a way that drives long-term job creation.”End-to-End Small Business and Government Contracting TrainingThe program is structured to provide end-to-end training, beginning with foundational business setup and extending through advanced government contracting execution. Participants will be trained on:-Setting up an LLC or corporation-Obtaining an EIN and business banking-Understanding compliance and documentation requirements-Registering for government contracting eligibility-Reading and responding to solicitations through the DotRyt software-Managing contracts post-awardParticipants will also receive hands-on instruction on using the DotRyt software solution to streamline their bidding process, reduce administrative workload, and compete more effectively for federal, state, and local government contracts.Samir Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of DotRyt, emphasized the importance of consolidation and accessibility.“Most entrepreneurs fail not because they lack ability, but because they lack structure,” Ali said. “This program eliminates guesswork by combining training, webinars, AI guidance, and government contracting software into one program. The result is stronger businesses that can hire locally and grow sustainably.”Driving Job Creation and Economic ImpactA core objective of the DotRyt-TYFRO partnership is job creation. By enabling 5,000 new small businesses, the program is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs nationwide as participant companies expand, subcontract, and build teams within their communities.“This collaboration moves beyond inspiration and into implementation,” said Stanton Smith, Co-Founder of Thank You First Responder Organization. “We are teaching our participants how to build legitimate companies, win government contracts, and create jobs. That is how real, lasting economic empowerment is achieved.”Technology-Driven Support Through AIIn addition to formal training, participants will have 24/7 access to a GovCon AI Bot that provides real-time answers, reinforces training concepts, and helps navigate common challenges related to compliance, certifications, and contracting workflows. This ensures participants are supported well beyond initial onboarding.The program will roll out nationally with phased enrollment, weekly educational webinars, and continuous platform enhancements. Eligible Service-Disabled Veterans, Native Americans, and First Responders will receive program-specific benefits and free access as part of the partnership’s mission to reach its 5,000-business goal. The program will be funded by various foundation partnerships, sponsors and grants. To become a partner/ sponsor of the program reach out to DotRyt press team with the email below.About DotRytDotRyt ( www.dotryt.com ) is a comprehensive government contracting software platform designed to help small businesses start, operate, and scale efficiently. By integrating business readiness tools, contracting intelligence, automation, and AI-powered guidance into a single system, DotRyt enables entrepreneurs to reduce complexity and compete more effectively.About Thank You First Responder Organization (TYFRO)Thank You First Responder Organization (TYFRO) ( www.tyfro.org ) is a mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to supporting First Responders, Service-Disabled Veterans, and Native Americans through education, entrepreneurship programs, and long-term economic empowerment initiatives.Websites: www.dotryt.com

