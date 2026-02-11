Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,980 in the last 365 days.

Pine Ridge Man Convicted of Assaulting a Deputy U.S. Marshal and of Threatening to Murder Federal Officers

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a jury has convicted Franklin Long Black Cat, age 32, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, of Assaulting a Federal Officer and two counts of Threatening a Federal Officer following a two-day jury trial in federal district court in Rapid City, South Dakota.  The verdict was returned on January 29, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pine Ridge Man Convicted of Assaulting a Deputy U.S. Marshal and of Threatening to Murder Federal Officers

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.