Pine Ridge Man Convicted of Assaulting a Deputy U.S. Marshal and of Threatening to Murder Federal Officers

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a jury has convicted Franklin Long Black Cat, age 32, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, of Assaulting a Federal Officer and two counts of Threatening a Federal Officer following a two-day jury trial in federal district court in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on January 29, 2026.

