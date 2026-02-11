Pine Ridge Man Sentenced to Over 19 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Conspiracy and Firearm Charges

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Camela C. Theeler sentenced a Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Offense. The sentencing took place on January 27, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.