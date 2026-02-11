Submit Release
Palmetto Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

Tampa, Florida – Markis Maxwell (41, Palmetto) was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland today to seven years in federal prison for possession of a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon. The sentence will run consecutive to the state prison sentence that Maxwell is currently serving for the sale of controlled substances and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. The court also ordered Maxwell to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the commission of the offense. Maxwell pleaded guilty on October 24, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

