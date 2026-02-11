Submit Release
Retired U.S. Army Officer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Disclosing Classified National Defense Information

Tampa, Florida – Kevin Charles Luke (62, Tampa) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Moody, Jr. to 24 months in federal prison for the disclosure of classified information relating to the national defense of the United States. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

