Hartman, Attorneys at Law Secures Acquittal in Federal DUI Case

Cross‑examination focused on NHTSA field sobriety testing protocols and officer documentation.

This case is a reminder that law enforcement must follow the rules they’re trained to apply.” — Christian Hartman

ANNAPOLIS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartman, Attorneys at Law secured a full acquittal in federal court following a January 30 bench trial (Case No. 25‑mj‑2862_30), in which the firm represented a client charged with DUI and DWI . The verdict maintains the client’s previously clean record.According to court filings, the case began after the defendant was stopped for alleged swerving, underwent field sobriety testing, and was arrested after declining a breathalyzer test. During the bench trial, the government presented one witness—the arresting officer. Attorney Christian Hartman , a former prosecutor and Certified Criminal Law Attorney, conducted cross‑examination using the officer’s report and the NHTSA Standardized Field Sobriety Testing manual. Court records reflect that the officer testified to being an instructor but was unable to answer several questions related to the testing protocols.Following testimony and argument, the court found the defendant not guilty on all impaired‑driving charges.“This case demonstrates the importance of closely examining the procedures used during a DUI investigation,” said Hartman. “Every detail matters, and the courtroom is where those details are evaluated.”Hartman, Attorneys at Law represents clients in criminal matters throughout Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The firm focuses on providing direct attorney access, thorough case review, and trial‑ready representation in DUI and other criminal cases.About Hartman, Attorneys at LawHartman, Attorneys at Law represents individuals facing criminal charges in Annapolis and throughout Anne Arundel County. Led by former prosecutor and Certified Criminal Law Attorney Christian Hartman, the firm handles matters involving DUI, assault, drug offenses, domestic violence, and other criminal cases. The practice emphasizes direct attorney access, detailed case review, and representation in both negotiations and trial proceedings.Learn more at www.hartmancriminallaw.com Hartman, Attorneys at Law116 Defense Hwy, Suite 300Annapolis, MD 21041410.266.3232

