HMP Global’s Advances in IBD Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Empowering Care Teams with Actionable Education

2026 meeting, December 7-9 in Orlando, brings the full IBD care team together for accredited, case-driven learning in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As inflammatory bowel disease care grows more complex and treatment decisions carry higher stakes, clinicians need education that delivers immediate, real-world value. The 25th anniversary Advances in IBD (AIBD) meeting, December 7-9, 2026, in Orlando, will equip gastroenterologists and the full IBD care team with practical, case-based guidance that strengthens clinical decision-making and improves patient outcomes.

AIBD 2026 brings providers together to confront the realities of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis management through expert-led sessions, interactive case discussions, and direct engagement with leaders shaping the future of IBD care.

What is Advances in IBD?

AIBD is one of the longest-running and most respected educational meetings dedicated exclusively to inflammatory bowel diseases. For 25 years, the conference has delivered trusted, clinically relevant, case-based education designed to help providers make better decisions at the point of care.

The program serves a multidisciplinary audience that includes gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons, advanced practice providers, nurses, fellows, researchers, and industry leaders. As part of the AIBD Network, the meeting connects to a larger, integrated platform that extends its impact beyond the annual conference through a comprehensive portfolio of educational resources, editorial content, regional programs, and year-round professional development.

Why AIBD Matters Now

IBD management continues to accelerate in complexity as therapeutic options expand and expectations for individualized, team-based care rise. Clinicians must interpret evolving data quickly, coordinate across specialties, and apply evidence in real clinical settings where decisions directly affect patient outcomes.

The mission of Advances in IBD and the AIBD Network is to meet this need by delivering practical education and fostering collaboration across the entire IBD care team. By combining a landmark annual meeting with regional programs and year-round learning, AIBD supports continuous professional growth in a rapidly changing field.

Expert Leadership

The 2026 Advances in IBD meeting is co-chaired by nationally recognized leaders in inflammatory bowel disease:

• Millie D. Long, MD, MPH

• Miguel Regueiro, MD, FACG

• Corey A. Siegel, MD, MS

“Advances in IBD exists to help clinicians navigate the real challenges of IBD care with confidence,” Long said. “The 25th anniversary meeting continues that commitment by delivering practical education, meaningful discussion, and direct access to experts so providers can make informed decisions for their patients every day.”

Program Highlights

Over three days, AIBD 2026 delivers practical, clinically focused education through expert-led sessions and interactive learning. The educational program includes:

• Dedicated educational tracks in Pharmacy, Surgery, Nursing, and Pediatrics

• Case-based discussions covering diagnosis, treatment optimization, advanced therapeutics, surgical considerations, disease monitoring, and emerging research

• Preconference workshops on December 6 focused on deeper skill development

• Accredited education designed for the full IBD care team

Event Details

• Event: Advances in IBD 25th Anniversary Event

• Dates: December 7-9, 2026

• Preconference Workshops: December 6

• Location: Orlando, Florida

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

