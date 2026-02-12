Guysons K+B Industries (GKB) Wins ExxonMobil Guyana Partnership Excellence 2025 Award

Guysons K+B Industries Wins ExxonMobil Guyana Partnership Excellence 2025 Award Faizal Khan - ExxonMobil Guyana Partnership Excellence 2025 Award GK+B Guysons K+B Industries

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guysons K+B is proud to announce that its team has been awarded the ExxonMobil Guyana Partnership Excellence 2025 Award, a distinguished honor recognizing exceptional collaboration, performance, and alignment with ExxonMobil’s values.

The Partnership Excellence Award is part of ExxonMobil’s global Supplier Excellence program, which recognizes suppliers that consistently demonstrate outstanding performance across key attributes, including differentiated value, competitiveness, service quality, innovation, sustainability, and safety. The program promotes shared expectations and long-term value creation between ExxonMobil and its global supplier community.

This recognition highlights the strength of the Guysons K+B partnership, uniting Guysons, with a proud Guyanese machining legacy established in 1992, and K&B Industries, a U.S.-based leader in precision oilfield manufacturing. Together, the joint venture reflects the impact of investing early, building local capability, and delivering to global standards from Guyana.

ExxonMobil’s Supplier Excellence program evaluates nominees against rigorous performance measures, including competitiveness, service quality, innovation, and technology adoption. The Partnership Excellence Award specifically recognizes suppliers that demonstrate exceptional collaboration and the ability to deliver measurable results while operating in alignment with ExxonMobil’s safety, sustainability, and operational expectations.

Introduced as part of ExxonMobil’s expanded Supplier Excellence framework, alongside major global, local, and category-level awards, the program reflects a broader industry commitment to strengthening supplier performance. Today, more than 85% of Fortune 500 companies utilize supplier recognition programs to promote innovation, accountability, and competitive excellence across their supply chains.

Most importantly, this achievement belongs to the entire Guysons K+B team. Their dedication, craftsmanship, and commitment to excellence are the foundation of this recognition.

About Guysons

Founded in 1992 by the late Kads Khan, Guysons has grown into an industry-leading engineering and precision machine shop with a proud Guyanese legacy. Over more than three decades, Guysons has built a reputation for technical excellence, reliability, and continuous capability development. Today, Guysons is strategically positioned to support Guyana’s rapidly expanding oil and gas sector, delivering machining, fabrication, logistics, and industrial support services aligned with international standards while strengthening local content and workforce development.

About K&B Industries

Founded in 1974 by Kenneth Wood Sr., K&B Machine Works began as a full-service machine shop serving the U.S. oil and gas industry. Built on a foundation of precision manufacturing, operational discipline, and an unwavering focus on customer success, the company has grown steadily over five decades.

Today, K&B Industries is recognized worldwide as a leader in precision oilfield manufacturing. Its success is driven by a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and the intentional development of like-minded leaders committed to delivering exceptional quality, safety, and performance across global energy markets.

About Guysons K+B Industries (GKB)

Guysons K+B Industries is a joint venture formed by Guysons Engineering Limited and K&B Industries, representing U.S. private investment in the long-term industrial future of Guyana. Established in 2020, GKB was launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—demonstrating a deep, early commitment to building local manufacturing capability despite unprecedented global challenges.

As one of the first advanced machining operations established to support Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector, GKB helped lead the charge in developing local capabilities from the outset. The company was formed ahead of Guyana’s Local Content Act of 2021 and operates in alignment with its intent—prioritizing Guyanese ownership, leadership, workforce development, and locally executed services that meet international standards.

Guysons K+B Industries combines decades of Guyanese engineering heritage with American manufacturing standards to deliver precision CNC machining, premium threading, and industrial services for the energy sector. Built on reliability, on-time delivery, and a deep commitment to customer success, GKB delivers solutions that are locally executed, globally benchmarked, and trusted to perform, every time.

Looking ahead, GKB is positioned as a valued partner for organizations seeking to invest in and grow alongside Guyana’s future, supporting sustainable industrial development, workforce advancement, and long-term value creation.

For more information or partnership inquiries, please visit the GKB website at www.kb-industries.com and connect through the Contact Us portal HERE: https://www.kb-industries.com/contact

KB Industries: Built with Purpose

