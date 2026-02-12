Solintel Signs Partnership with Yellow Tulip for Intellifos Hubs Across Renewable Energy and Data Center Portfolio

Solintel

Agreement establishes Intellifos Hub as the standard autonomous security and lighting platform for renewable-powered data centers and energy assets worldwide

TALLIN, ESTONIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solintel OÜ today announced an exclusive global partnership with Yellow Tulip Inc for the deployment of Solintel’s Intellifos Hub autonomous smart infrastructure across Yellow Tulip’s renewable energy assets and renewable-powered data center developments worldwide. The multi-year agreement, with an estimated offtake of thousands of units valued at up to €15 million over the initial three years, establishes Intellifos Hubs as the standard security and site infrastructure platform across Yellow Tulip’s growing portfolio.Intellifos Hubs are self-powered smart lighting solutions available in various heights from 4 to 10 metres, integrating solar and wind energy generation with onboard energy storage. At the core of every Intellifos Hub is Solintel’s proprietary AI-powered controller and operating system, which manages all onboard systems and communications between Hubs. The platform operates in augmented intelligence or fully autonomous AI modes, and can be managed and controlled remotely through user interfaces with configurable access rights.The modular, plug-and-play architecture allows each Hub to be configured with additional smart capabilities including high-definition 360-degree cameras for security surveillance, environmental sensors for air quality and climate monitoring, communications and internet connectivity equipment, EV and micro-mobility charging, and energy sharing and storage. The system operates entirely independent of the electrical grid—delivering 24/7 perimeter lighting and security without requiring grid connections, underground cabling, or civil works of any kind.Deployments will span Yellow Tulip’s relevant portfolio companies involved in renewable energy and data center infrastructure across Europe and Africa, with a priority focus on the company’s growing pipeline of renewable-powered data centers. Intellifos Hubs will be integrated as standard campus and site infrastructure—providing autonomous perimeter security, 24/7 surveillance, lighting, and environmental monitoring across Yellow Tulip’s facilities. The company’s renewable energy plant developments will similarly benefit from the technology’s ability to deliver comprehensive site infrastructure from day one, independent of grid availability.“This exclusive global partnership validates Intellifos Hub technology at significant scale in two of the fastest-growing infrastructure sectors,” said Raul Reemet, CEO and Co-Founder of Solintel. “Yellow Tulip understands that modern energy infrastructure demands intelligent, integrated solutions—not legacy approaches that treat power, security, and communications as separate problems. Our technology delivers all of these capabilities in a single autonomous platform. This partnership establishes Intellifos as the standard for smart infrastructure at renewable energy and data center sites worldwide. We’re excited to scale this partnership globally as Yellow Tulip expands its footprint.”Portugal and the Iberian Peninsula serve as the initial deployment market, leveraging Yellow Tulip’s established operational presence and active development pipeline. Yellow Tulip is also advancing renewable-powered data center opportunities in Africa through its subsidiary Cleanwatts Mozambique further expanding the addressable deployment footprint for Intellifos Hub technology. The agreement scope is worldwide, positioning both companies to extend deployments as Yellow Tulip expands into additional markets.Manufacturing of Intellifos Hubs will be supported by the recently established joint venture, Intellifos Portugal – Tecnologias de Fabrico, Lda , between Solintel and Lissol – Lithium Solar Technologies Lda, a Portuguese company based in Maia (Porto) dedicated to the development and manufacturing of lithium batteries and photovoltaic solar systems produced entirely in Portugal. The joint venture provides a European manufacturing platform at a new facility in the Porto area to service the partnership’s deployment requirements.“Intellifos Hubs represent a step-change in how we secure and manage our renewable energy and data center sites,” said Basílio Simões, Group CEO of Yellow Tulip Inc. “Traditional site infrastructure requires grid connections, trenching, and extensive civil works—all of which add time and cost. With Intellifos, we deploy intelligent, self-powered security and lighting infrastructure that is fully operational from day one. The system is completely autonomous, remotely monitored, and requires zero grid infrastructure. This partnership aligns perfectly with our data center strategy of deploying in months rather than years. Solintel’s technology is a force multiplier for our entire development pipeline.”Deployments under the agreement are expected to begin in the first half of 2026.About SolintelSolintel OÜ is an Estonia-based developer of Intellifos Hub technology—AI-powered solar and wind smart lighting hubs that store energy for a range of on-grid and off-grid smart city, micro-grid, campus, and remote site applications. At the core of every Intellifos Hub is Solintel’s proprietary AI-powered controller and operating system, which manages lighting, security, communications, environmental monitoring, EV charging, and connectivity through a modular plug-and-play architecture. Solintel’s first commercial U.S. order was secured with LA County Parks & Recreation. For more information, visit www.solintel.com About Yellow Tulip IncYellow Tulip Inc is a European clean energy platform focused on the energy transition, with operations spanning renewable energy development, renewable-powered data centers, energy management, and smart infrastructure. For more information, visit www.yellowtulip.yt Media Contacts:Yellow Tulip IncEmail: press@yellowtulip.ytWebsite: www.yellowtulip.yt

