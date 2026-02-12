LendKey Surpasses $8 Billion in Loan Originations, Accelerating Growth for Credit Unions and Banks Nationwide

Network lending pioneer demonstrates how community lenders are reclaiming market share through strategic technology partnerships.

This milestone represents more than loan volume — it validates a model for lending that puts community lenders and their members first.” — Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey

BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LendKey today announced it has surpassed $8 billion in loan originations, a milestone achieved through its network of more than 400 credit unions and community banks nationwide. The achievement reflects a broader shift in financial services, as community lenders increasingly leverage purpose-built technology to compete effectively with fintechs and large national banks while maintaining strong member relationships.Since its founding in 2009, LendKey has supported credit unions and community banks in attracting, serving, and growing long-term member relationships through lending. The $8 billion milestone represents nearly 300,000 loans originated since 2009, with growth accelerating as community financial institutions increasingly seek technology partners aligned with their cooperative mission and local member focus. LendKey enables community lenders to launch and scale education lending , student loan refinancing, and home improvement lending programs, helping them enter new lending categories, diversify portfolios, and better serve evolving member needs.LendKey’s platform enables community lenders to deliver competitive, modern digital lending experiences while preserving the personalized service and trust that differentiate community-based financial institutions. This relationship-driven approach has demonstrated that community lending can scale nationally when supported by the right technology and network infrastructure.“This milestone represents more than loan volume — it validates a model for lending that puts community lenders and their members first,” said Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey. “We’ve focused on building technology and loan programs that help community lenders compete on digital experience while preserving the relationship value that defines them, which is exactly what today’s borrowers want.”Full-Lifecycle Platform Supports Sustainable GrowthLendKey’s differentiated value lies in its end-to-end lending platform, which supports origination, servicing, and portfolio optimization through ALIRO, its proprietary loan participation marketplace. By addressing the full loan lifecycle, LendKey enables community lenders to grow efficiently while maintaining balance-sheet flexibility and long-term member engagement.This end-to-end capability allows community lenders to:• Launch competitive loan products without building internal infrastructure• Expand lending reach nationally while maintaining a local, member-first approach• Optimize liquidity and balance sheets through loan buying and selling• Strengthen member relationships through consistent service throughout the loan lifecycle“Member relationships are built over time through consistent engagement and exceptional service throughout the loan lifecycle,” Passione added. “That long-term focus is where community lenders differentiate, and where LendKey continues to invest.”About LendKeyLendKey Technologies, Inc. pioneered digital network lending and has facilitated more than $8 billion in loans through over 400 credit unions and community banks since its founding in 2009. Guided by its Lending Made Simple philosophy, the company's end-to-end platform manages the complete loan lifecycle—from digital origination and underwriting to servicing and portfolio management—enabling community financial institutions to offer competitive private student loans, student loan refinancing, and home improvement loans originated through a nationwide contractor network at the point of sale. LendKey's proprietary ALIRO marketplace provides liquidity management and strategic portfolio capabilities, allowing lenders to buy and sell loan participations or establish forward-flow agreements to optimize their balance sheets. By combining advanced technology with full-service support, LendKey empowers community lenders to compete effectively in national markets, deepen member relationships, and grow loan portfolios sustainably while staying true to their cooperative mission and community values.For more information, visit lendkey.com.

