Clean Earth Innovations, Universidad Austral de Chile Partner on Salmon Water Quality

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Earth Innovations, LLC (CEI), a US-based biochar focused innovation technology company, and Universidad Austral de Chile , a leading research university, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a collaborative initiative aimed at improving water quality in support of the Chilean fisheries industry, with a special focus on the salmon aquaculture sector.The programme will leverage CEI’s expertise in biochar materials and filtration system design, alongside the University’s research capabilities in environmental analysis and field deployment. Together, the parties will characterise water quality impacts, design and deploy advanced biochar filtration systems, and generate scientifically credible environmental performance data to support circular material pathways.Harold Gubnitsky, CEO of Clean Earth Innovations, commented:“Chile’s salmon industry is one of the cornerstones of the national economy and a global leader in aquaculture. Our partnership with Universidad Austral de Chile is dedicated to supporting this vital sector by delivering innovative water remediation solutions that help ensure environmental sustainability and long-term industry growth. We believe that combining CEI’s technology with the University’s scientific expertise will set new standards for responsible aquaculture.”Dr. Luis Miguel PardoVice-Rector for Research, Development Universidad Austral de Chile added:“The salmon industry is essential to Chile’s prosperity and food security. By collaborating with Clean Earth Innovations, we are committed to advancing research and practical solutions that safeguard water quality and promote sustainable practices. This programme will help the industry meet environmental challenges while maintaining its leadership in global markets.”The MOU establishes a framework for phased pilots and expanded activities, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities for each party. This collaboration underscores both organisations’ commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and the advancement of circular economy principles in fisheries management.Media Contacts:Clean Earth Innovations, LLCEmail: media@cleanearth.ecoUniversidad Austral de ChileDr. Luis Miguel PardoVice-Rector for Research, Development and Artistic Creation (VIDCA)Universidad Austral de Chile (UACh)Email: luispardo@uach.cl

