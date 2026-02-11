Transformational Leader Rhonda Lynn Davison Featured in Amazon Prime Series Based on the Best Seller

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhonda Lynn Davison is featured in Season 1 of Based on the Best Seller, now streaming on Amazon Prime. The series highlights authors whose most pivotal life moments shaped the chapters that resonate most deeply with readers.

Watch Based on the Best Seller Season 1 on Amazon Prime:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0FSC69955/

In the “Rise Up!” episode, Davison shares the personal turning point that disrupted years of living on autopilot: a health crisis following the loss of her father. Confronted with grief, burnout, and emotional suppression, she began the work of reclaiming her life — not through quick fixes, but through intentional spiritual fitness and disciplined inner transformation.

“What I realized,” Davison shares in the episode, “is that the fear wasn’t going away. But if I leaned into it, I could take my power back.”

Through the movement-based affirmation practice of intenSati and years of structured personal development, Davison rebuilt her relationship with herself and developed her signature framework, The Five Pillars of Ease: Elevate, Energize, Exercise, Embody, and Evolve. This system now anchors her transformational work with individuals and organizations navigating grief, burnout, and reinvention.

Her program, Healing a Hangry Heart, supports participants in addressing the intersection of grief and emotional coping patterns, creating space for healing, embodiment, and sustainable growth.

About Rhonda Lynn Davison

Rhonda Lynn Davison is a TEDx speaker (“Transforming Burnout into Breakthrough with intenSati”), international best-selling author of Healing a Hangry Heart: From Breaking Points to Breakthroughs and Rise Up! Ignite Your Inner Fire, certified transformational trainer under Lisa Nichols, intenSati leader, grief educator, and Project Management Professional (PMP) with more than 30 years of corporate leadership experience.

Bridging structure and spirituality, Davison equips high-achieving professionals to interrupt burnout, process unresolved grief, and move from autopilot living to intentional embodiment. Her body of work centers on one through-line: transformation is not accidental — it is built through disciplined awareness, embodied practice, and courageous action.

As founder of Spiritual Fitness Warriors, she integrates spiritual fitness practices, mindset reconditioning, and grief-informed education into actionable frameworks that translate across corporate, wellness, and personal development spaces.

