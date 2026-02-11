What’s New Podcast – Iceland in the Arctic

In this episode of What’s New, Serafima Andreeva speaks with Guðbjörg Ríkey Th. Hauksdóttir about Iceland’s evolving role in the Arctic. Photo: Serafima Andreeva

In this episode of What’s New, Serafima Andreeva speaks with Guðbjörg Ríkey Th. Hauksdóttir about Iceland’s evolving role in Arctic geopolitics. The conversation explores how Iceland has shifted from viewing the Arctic primarily as an economic opportunity to treating it as a core security concern shaped by great-power competition.

The episode examines Iceland’s unique position as a founding member of NATO without a standing military, and its long-standing reliance on the United States for defence under the 1951 bilateral agreement. Ríkey explains how military infrastructure and allied presence have expanded in recent years, while public trust has been tested by growing geopolitical uncertainty and shifting US rhetoric.

The discussion also covers Iceland’s limited but sensitive relationship with Russia, the domestic debate over sanctions following the 2014 and 2022 crises, and the strong public consensus in support of Ukraine. A central focus is Iceland’s relationship with China, including cooperation on geothermal energy, Arctic research, and the controversial Aurora Borealis Research Station in northeast Iceland. The episode unpacks concerns around dual-use research, intelligence risks, and the challenges Iceland faces in assessing such threats with limited domestic expertise.

Finally, the episode reflects on Iceland’s late embrace of an Arctic identity following the 2006 closure of the US base and the 2008 financial crisis. Ríkey argues that strengthening national expertise on Arctic security and resilience is now essential as political, economic, and security domains in the Arctic become increasingly intertwined.