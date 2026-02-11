Stratus Networks Wins 2026 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year, Telecommunications

Recognition highlights Stratus' industry-leading responsiveness, satisfaction, and customer loyalty for the second consecutive year

Industry-leading customer support isn’t simply a differentiator for us - it’s foundational to how we operate.” — Darren Feder, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Networks

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Networks, a leading provider of business communications and network solutions, has been named the winner of the 2026 StevieAward for Telecommunications Customer Service Department of the Year. This marks the second consecutive year Stratus has earned this distinction from the StevieAwards for Sales & Customer Service.This honor is bestowed by one of the world’s most prestigious business awards programs. Each year, more than 12,000 nominations from over 70 nations and territories are judged by over 1,000 professionals across nine Stevie Awards competitions. The program honors organizations that lead with service, innovation, and measurable outcomes.At Stratus, customer service is embedded across the organization. From its 24/7 in-region Network Operations Center (NOC) to its expanded Customer Experience teams and executive engagement initiatives, the company’s operating model is designed to prioritize responsiveness, accountability, and long-term partnership.“Industry-leading customer support isn’t simply a differentiator for us - it’s foundational to how we operate,” said Darren Feder, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Networks. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to continually raising the standard for service, building trust with our customers, and delivering outcomes our customers can feel from day one.”In 2025, Stratus delivered a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84.2 - nearly three times the telecom industry average - along with a 92% customer satisfaction rating, reflecting a 12-point year-over-year improvement. During the same period, Customer Experience teams managed a 22% increase in customer interactions, while the Network Operations Center maintained an average call wait time of just 18 seconds. These results reflect the company’s focus on service excellence while continuing to scale.Stratus Networks will be honored at the 2026 StevieAwards gala on April 10, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, alongside other global leaders in customer experience excellence.About Stratus NetworksFor more than 25 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks and the business communications services on those networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus’s technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For media inquiries, please contact media@ stratusnet.com . For more information, please visit stratusnet.com.

