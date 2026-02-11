AnimalZone® Debuts Season 15 with Cat Paws and Prose at Ernest Hemingway’s Home In Key West, Florida

Inside the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum is one of the most unique feline communities in the world

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kick off season 15 of AnimalZone® on February 14 at 8:30 a.m. on Cox Television's national network, with a very special visit inside the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum. Expert guide Alexa Morgan takes viewers on a captivating journey through history, with exclusive access to Hemingway’s private writing studio, including an intimate look at the original typewriter and other literary items. Animal lovers will delight in the more than 60 polydactyl cats, famous for having six, seven, or even eight toes, that roam freely through the lush gardens and historic rooms. AnimalZone is a weekly national television show that celebrates animals and the people who love them.“This episode is especially meaningful as it explores the home of one of the great American writers while spending time with the cats that are part of his legacy - the Hemingway Cats,” says Creator and Host Arthur Von Wiesenberger, “it’s a feline-filled view into what made Hemingway the eccentric, creative figure we know him to be.”Hemingway was given a white, six-toed cat named Snow White by a ship’s captain in the 1930s. Snow White became the founding ancestor of the cats that still live at Hemingway’s Key West home today. Polydactyl cats were common on ships and believed to bring good luck, which fits Hemingway’s maritime life and superstition. Just like Hemingway did, the cats are named after famous people; current inhabitants include Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe.The episode features the caretakers who keep the cats happy, the story of how Hemingway fell in love with the special felines, and so much more.AnimalZone airs every Saturday on Cox Television's national network at 8:30 a.m. California viewers can also catch it on Saturday afternoons at 5:30 p.m. Encore episodes air on Sunday across the nation; check local listings. Full episodes are available at animalzone.org, and on Plex Tubi , Roku, Vimeo, and Pluto.Since 2018, AnimalZone has filmed more than 180 episodes in the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii. The family favorite show shares uplifting stories that highlight the extraordinary bond between animals and humans. Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.###

