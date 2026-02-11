Influential Women Profiles Catherine Manzewitsch As Speaker, Coach And Pastor Guiding Women Through Life Transitions

ALAMO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Women Over 50 to Rebuild Confidence, Embrace Clarity, and Create Meaningful Life ChangesCatherine Manzewitsch is a seasoned speaker, coach, mentor, and pastor with more than 40 years of ministry and leadership experience. She is passionately dedicated to empowering women over 50 to navigate pivotal life transitions—whether after divorce, an empty nest, career shifts, loss, or the quiet longing for renewed purpose.Drawing from her deep faith and decades of guiding others, Catherine helps women rebuild confidence, embrace clarity, and step courageously into a life of meaningful impact. Her mission is rooted in her own powerful transformation. After surviving a near-death experience, Catherine made a life-defining decision to stop living passively and begin living with intention. This awakening ignited her passion to support women in reclaiming their identity, strengthening their mindset, and rediscovering their God-given purpose.Fluent in English and Spanish, Catherine brings a culturally attuned and compassionate approach to her work. She is currently completing her MBA in Business Administration and Ministry at International VISION University, expected in 2026, further strengthening her ability to serve women navigating complex personal and professional transitions.Catherine attributes her professional success to maintaining a strong and disciplined mental mindset. By staying focused, resilient, and committed to personal and professional growth, she has been able to navigate challenges with clarity and purpose, consistently achieving her goals. She emphasizes that staying disciplined mentally allows her to guide others in overcoming obstacles and realizing their full potential.The best career advice Catherine has ever received is to be authentic and stay true to who she is. Embracing her unique strengths and perspective has enabled her to build genuine connections, foster trust, and make meaningful contributions throughout her career. This principle informs her coaching philosophy, encouraging women to honor their individuality while pursuing growth and purpose.For young women entering her field, Catherine advises trusting the journey and embracing courage over fear. She notes that doubt and fear are natural, but choosing to listen to hope, believing in one’s potential, and letting courage guide decisions are essential for personal and professional development.Catherine identifies one of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—in her field as helping individuals overcome limiting beliefs. She believes that when people break through mental barriers, they unlock new levels of confidence, growth, and possibility. Facilitating this transformation is central to her work, enabling others to achieve lasting, meaningful change.At the heart of Catherine’s personal and professional life are the values of honesty, family, and integrity. She is committed to being truthful, staying grounded in the relationships that matter most, and upholding strong ethical principles in all that she does. These values guide her decision-making, interactions, and daily approach to life and work, ensuring she consistently shows up with purpose and authenticity.Beyond her coaching and pastoral leadership, Catherine is joyfully celebrating 41 years of marriage and is a proud mother of three and grandmother to one beloved grandson. Outside of her calling, she is an avid reader, often finishing two to three books a week, enjoys swimming, and treasures time with her grandson, who continues to inspire and motivate her.Through her decades of ministry, leadership, and coaching, Catherine Manzewitsch continues to transform lives by helping women over 50 reclaim confidence, embrace clarity, and step boldly into their next chapter of purpose and fulfillment.Learn More about Catherine Manzewitsch:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/catherine-manzewitsch Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

