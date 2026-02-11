Delaware Announces Second Annual “Futures in the Arts” Celebration Announced

Registration Now Open for Graduating Seniors Pursuing Arts Degrees

STATEWIDE, Del. (February 11, 2026) – The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE), in partnership with the Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) and the Delaware Arts Alliance (DAA), today announced the second annual “Futures in the Arts” celebration, to be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 6:00pm at the Smyrna Opera House.

The event will recognize Delaware graduating high school seniors who plan to continue their education in arts-related fields – including (but not limited to) music, theatre, dance, visual arts, film, design, arts education, and creative industries – highlighting Delaware’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of creative leaders.

“When students choose to pursue the arts in college, they are choosing a path defined by curiosity, discipline, and creativity,” said Secretary of Education Cindy Marten. “Across Delaware, we want students to know we see, value, and celebrate their ambition. We are proud to honor them as they take this important next step.”

Student sign-ups are now open for seniors who will attend college, university, conservatory, or other postsecondary training in an arts-related program. Students who register by March 23rd, 2026 will be recognized during the ceremony and included in event materials.

“Delaware’s creative and innovative future depends on the students who are choosing to build their lives and careers in the arts,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “This celebration is about recognition—but it’s also about momentum: encouraging students to keep going and showing them that Delaware is invested in their success.”

“Investing in arts education is an investment in Delaware’s future,” said Neil Kirschling, Executive Director of the Delaware Arts Alliance. “When we recognize students who are pursuing creative fields, we’re also affirming the role the arts play in workforce development, innovation, and community vitality.”

How students can participate

Eligible graduating seniors should complete the online registration form at https://forms.gle/h7S1engzhwdmGy469 by March 23, 2026. Students will be asked to provide basic information such as their school, intended college/program, and area(s) of study. Families, educators, and school communities are encouraged to share this opportunity widely.

Additional event details, including program highlights and guest participants, will be shared shortly.

##

Contact:

Alison May, Public Information Officer, Delaware Department of Education

302-735-4006, alison.may@doe.k12.de.us

Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications, Delaware Division of the Arts

302-577-8280, Andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

About the Delaware Department of Education

In Delaware, any child between age five and 16 is required to attend a public school, homeschool or other non-public option. The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) provides Delaware public schools – which includes 19 school districts and 23 charter schools – with resources, professional development, grant access and more so that all Delaware students are ready for success in college, career and life. Delaware education policies, laws, and regulations are often formed in partnership with local educators and stakeholders, the State Board of Education, the Professional Standards Board and the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA).

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

About the Delaware Arts Alliance

Delaware Arts Alliance is the statewide arts advocacy organization and serves as the unifying voice for the arts. We inform, empower, and mobilize our members, arts advocates, and policymakers to advance Delaware’s vibrant creative economy for our citizens. We envision the DAA will be the trusted coalition-builder that champions a statewide culture of investment in the arts. The DAA will catalyze implementation of policies that advance a diverse creative economy, which will improve quality of life and address the civic, cultural, economic, educational, and social needs of Delaware’s communities.