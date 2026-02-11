Secretary Naig Recognizes Conservation Leaders at 2026 Iowa Agribusiness Showcase and Conference

ALTOONA, Iowa (Feb. 11, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today presented Tyson Miller and Adam Millikin with Eldon C. Stutsman Inc. and the entire team at Premier Crop Systems with the Secretary’s Ag Leader Award for Conservation. The awards recognize leaders who are helping accelerate conservation across Iowa through innovation, collaboration, and on-the-ground efforts that support farmers while protecting soil and water resources. The award presentation was made as part of the annual Iowa Agribusiness Showcase and Conference in Altoona.

“I am pleased to present Tyson Miller and Adam Millikin at Stutsman and the team at Premier Crop Systems with this leadership in conservation award. By working with farmers to get conservation practices on the ground and optimize nitrogen use, these agronomists and ag retailers are driving real, measurable water quality progress,” said Secretary Naig. “From farm to faucet, clean water is a non-negotiable and the solutions implemented must be system wide. I commend these ag leaders for being strong examples of how agronomists and ag retailers can help accelerate this important work and be good stewards of our environment.”

Secretary Naig selected the awardees this year because of their work and actions supporting the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative (INI) at Iowa State University. The INI is a public-private partnership built around farmer-led, on-farm research that generates real-world data to improve nitrogen use efficiency. That research has led to the development of N-FACT, a nitrogen recommendation tool that uses Iowa-specific field trial data to deliver more precise nitrogen rate guidance. Research shows farmers can save as much as $34 per acre by using N-FACT recommendations instead of legacy MRTN (Maximum Return to Nitrogen) rates, while maintaining productivity and protecting water quality. Secretary Naig encourages farmers and agronomists to use N-FACT as they plan for the 2026 growing season.

Tyson Miller and Adam Millikin, Eldon C. Stutsman Inc.

Stutsmans’ is a family-owned agribusiness headquartered in Johnson County that serves farmers across Iowa and the Midwest. Tyson Miller and Adam Millikin are recognized for their leadership through Stutsmans’ ProVantage precision agronomy program, where they help farmers improve productivity and field performance using advanced technology and data-driven decision tools. Information gathered through INI trials supported by Miller and Millikin directly informs nitrogen management decisions on more than 50,000 customer acres in southeast Iowa. The data from the trials is also incorporated into the publicly available N-FACT database, extending its impact far beyond their customer base. They also connect farmers directly with INI researchers, creating strong feedback loops between growers, agronomists and university partners. This collaboration helps ensure research findings translate into actionable, on-farm insights that improve nutrient management decisions and conservation outcomes.

Premier Crop Systems

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Des Moines, Premier Crop Systems supports growers, agronomists, and retailers by turning data into actionable decisions that improve yield efficiency and profitability. They are recognized for their leadership in advancing farmer-led research and improving nitrogen management at scale through the INI. The company annually recruits more than half of INI participants through its direct customer base and technology partners, while promoting participation and information sharing through grower meetings. Since 2022, they have written variable-rate nitrogen prescriptions for more than 1,400 nitrogen rate trials across Iowa. The company works closely with growers, agronomists, and applicators to ensure trials are executed accurately, including troubleshooting equipment and managing data transfer.

Caption: Secretary Naig, right, presented Adam Millikin, left, of Eldon C. Stutsman Inc. with the Secretary's Ag Leader Award for Conservation at the 2026 Agribusiness Association of Iowa Showcase and Conference in Altoona. Millikin also accepted on behalf of Tyson Miller who was unable to attend.

Caption: Secretary Naig, right, presented Sarah Windhorst, left, of Premier Crop Systems with the Secretary's Ag Leader Award for Conservation at the 2026 Agribusiness Association of Iowa Showcase and Conference in Altoona.

