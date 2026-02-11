Shapiro Administration Supports Pennsylvania’s Creative Economy with $34 Million Investment in Two Popular TV Series that Will Create Nearly 3,500 Total New Jobs

Mayor of Kingstown’s final season will inject more than $107 million into Pittsburgh’s economy and the third season of TIRES will boost the Philadelphia area’s economy by $24 million. Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development ― his 2026-27 proposed budget calls for $100 million for the Film Production Tax Credit Program.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi announced the Pennsylvania Film Office has awarded $34 million through the Film Production Tax Credit Program to produce Season 3 of the Netflix series TIRES and Season 5 of the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown.

Combined, the two productions are expected to inject more than $131 million into the economy in direct expenditures, creating and supporting nearly 3,500 Pennsylvania jobs.

“Pennsylvania offers productions the complete package — world-class crews, diverse locations, competitive incentives, and strong local partners,” said Film Commissioner Pesi. “The continued success of TIRES and the final season of Mayor of Kingstown highlights the confidence producers have in filming here and underscores the lasting economic impact these projects bring to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and communities across the Commonwealth.”

Filming in Philadelphia, TIRES stars Mechanicsburg native Shane Gillis. The story follows Will (Steve Gerben) and his cousin Shane (Gillis) as they try to revitalize the family’s struggling auto-repair chain, “Valley Forge Automotive Center” in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The Shapiro Administration is awarding $6,048,580 for production of Season 3, which is estimated to inject over $24 million in direct spending, creating 1,709 jobs, while utilizing 1,200 hotel nights.

“We’re thrilled that Tires has returned to the Greater Philadelphia area for Season 3. Netflix’s return to the region, and its continued investment in Pennsylvania, highlights everything our area has to offer- from diverse locations and skilled crews to the strength of the PA Film Tax Credit program,” said Co-Directors of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office Erin Wagner & Nicole Shiner.

Pittsburgh’s longest running series, Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown, will film its fifth and final season in the city. The Shapiro Administration is awarding $27,999,732 to the series for production, which is estimated to inject $107,289,039 in direct spending, while creating 1,749 jobs, and utilizing 5,600 hotel nights.

“Fueled by the Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit, Mayor of Kingstown has become a cornerstone production for our region — with Season 4 alone generating more than $95 million in economic impact for Pittsburgh. After three seasons here, the show has built genuine roots with our workforce, our businesses, and our communities. In addition to creating thousands of jobs and millions in economic activity, the production repeatedly invested back into the region through contributions to local nonprofits that supported scholarships, food security, and essential supplies for families in need,” said Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Film Office Dawn Keezer. “We are excited to welcome the production back this March for its final season and confident that its success will inspire more feature films and television projects to call Southwestern Pennsylvania home.”

The Pennsylvania Film Office, part of the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), administers the Film Production Tax Credit Program. The program offers a 25 to 30 percent tax credit to productions that spend at least 60 percent of their total budget in the Commonwealth. To be eligible, projects must be a feature film, a television film, a television talk or game show series, a television commercial, a television pilot, or each episode of a television series intended as programming for a national audience.

Since the beginning of the Shapiro Administration, the Pennsylvania Film Office has elevated Pennsylvania’s Film and Television Industry by approving 135 new productions through the Film Production Tax Credit program, which estimates to inject over $1.34 billion in direct spend in over 34 Commonwealth counties while creating/supporting over 39,325 jobs, including $505.3 million in PA resident wages.

28% increase (vs. prior three years) in full-time and part-time employment

39% increase in PA qualified direct expenditures (vs. prior three years)

44.98% increase in PA Resident Wages (vs. prior three years)

Enhancing our creative communities by investing/supporting PA producers and PA production companies by approving 59 PA Producer Reserve projects (vs. one project in the prior three years).

Stimulating over $2.44 billion in total output in 23/24 & 24/25 alone.

These projects show the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development and creating real opportunities for all Pennsylvanians. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in nearly 20 years, maps the Commonwealth’s path forward to strong economic growth and more good-paying jobs.

Governor Shapiro is calling for another $100 million in funding for the Film Production Tax Credit Program in his 2026-27 budget.

