Construction Jobs Represent Nearly a Quarter of Recent Job Growth Reported in Today's U.S. Report

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the largest construction trade show in North America, bringing nearly 140,000 attendees and over 2,000 exhibitors together to unveil the latest technology, innovations and solutions.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megan Tanel, President & CEO of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) , today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Labor Department’s Jobs Report released on February 11, 2026. AEM represents more than 1,100 companies that drive the construction industry growth and owns and manages the upcoming CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 , March 3-7 in Las Vegas, where this needed job growth momentum, paired with technological advances, efficiency and sustainability are unveiled.“As the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in January, the construction industry accounted for 33,000 of those new positions — nearly one in four jobs created nationwide.“Construction continues to be a powerful engine of economic growth. Strong hiring reflects sustained infrastructure investment, private development activity and long-term confidence in the build environment.“With hiring accelerating, contractors are increasingly investing in advanced equipment, digital tools and workforce development strategies to scale efficiently and safely. This news comes just as we are preparing for CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, North America’s largest construction trade show, where industry leaders will gather to promote automation, unveil the next generation of jobsite technology and address workforce growth.“We continue to see a clear connection between economic momentum and innovation. As demand grows, the industry is responding with smarter equipment and new training pathways to ensure projects stay on track, in budget and with safety as a top priority.”Interviews with Tanel leading up to the show or from the Show are available via awilson@laughlin.com.

