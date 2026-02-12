Montesano Psychological Center Encourages Couples to Give the Gift of Counseling This Valentine's Day
As breakups spike and relationship stress reaches annual peak, Antioch mental health practice releases complimentary relationship wellness resource
This Valentine's Day, Montesano Psychological Center, a women-owned mental health practice based in Antioch, Illinois, is encouraging couples throughout Lake County and surrounding Illinois communities to break this cycle by giving each other a gift that could transform their relationship: couples therapy.
To support couples in strengthening their partnerships before relationship stress escalates, the practice is introducing a free relationship self-assessment guide available at https://montesanopsych.com/couples-relationship-guide/. The resource helps couples evaluate their relationship health and determine whether professional support could benefit their connection.
Valentine's Day Reality: When Romance Reveals Relationship Cracks
"Mental health providers consistently see an uptick in relationship distress around Valentine's Day," said Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D., Founder and Clinical Director of Montesano Psychological Center. "The holiday amplifies existing issues, like poor communication, emotional disconnection, unmet expectations; and couples who've been struggling often reach a crisis point. But it doesn't have to be this way."
Rather than allowing Valentine's Day to expose relationship vulnerabilities without addressing them, Dr. Montesano encourages couples to view the holiday as a catalyst for positive change and an opportunity to commit together to strengthening their partnership through professional guidance.
"Valentine's Day doesn't have to be about expensive dinners or perfect romantic gestures," Dr. Montesano explained. "The most meaningful gift couples can give each other is the commitment to invest in their relationship's long-term health. Therapy provides tools that last far beyond February 14th."
Free Relationship Guide Helps Couples Assess Their Connection
The newly released relationship self-assessment guide provides couples with:
Questions to evaluate communication patterns and emotional connection
Insight into common relationship challenges
Guidance on when professional support may be beneficial
Information about what to expect from couples therapy
The complimentary resource is designed to help partners start meaningful conversations about their relationship and make informed decisions about seeking professional support before minor issues become major crises.
Couples Therapy: A Gift That Strengthens Partnerships
Montesano Psychological Center reminds Lake County residents that seeking therapy is not a sign of failure, it's a proactive step toward building healthier, more resilient relationships. The practice offers evidence-based couples therapy designed to help partners:
Improve communication and conflict resolution skills
Rebuild trust and emotional intimacy
Navigate major life transitions together
Address anxiety, depression, or trauma affecting the relationship
Rediscover connection and shared goals
"Healthy relationships require intentional effort and emotional safety," Dr. Montesano explained. "Couples therapy creates a structured space where partners learn to communicate more effectively and build a lasting connection with dignity and respect."
Comprehensive Mental Health Services Supporting Relationship Wellness
Beyond couples therapy, Montesano Psychological Center provides comprehensive mental health services throughout Antioch and Lake County, including:
Individual Therapy – Addressing anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, and stress that impact relationship health
Women's Mental Health Services – Support for postpartum depression, work-life balance, and family dynamics
Virtual Teletherapy – Secure, HIPAA-compliant online therapy accessible across Illinois
Multilingual Services – Therapy available in English, Spanish, and Hindi
All services are grounded in evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Trauma-Informed Care, and Relational and Family Systems Therapy.
Accessible Care for Antioch and Lake County Residents
Montesano Psychological Center is committed to removing barriers to mental health care through:
Acceptance of major insurance networks including Medicaid, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois PPO, Aetna, United Healthcare, and UMR
Reduced cash-pay options available on a limited basis
Statewide telehealth availability
Complimentary 10-minute consultation for personalized therapist matching
Licensed clinicians answering calls directly
Getting Started: Give Your Relationship the Gift of Professional Support
Couples interested in exploring therapy this Valentine's Day are encouraged to:
Download the free relationship guide at https://montesanopsych.com/couples-relationship-guide/
Schedule a complimentary consultation by calling (224) 603-2058
Speak directly with a licensed clinician about goals and therapist matching
"Valentine's Day is the perfect time to start prioritizing your relationship's health," Dr. Montesano said. "Whether couples are navigating challenges or simply want to strengthen an already healthy partnership, therapy is an investment in a shared future."
About Montesano Psychological Center
Founded in 2025, Montesano Psychological Center is a women-owned behavioral health practice located in Antioch, Illinois. The practice serves adolescents and adults throughout Lake County and rural and suburban Illinois communities via secure virtual therapy, providing evidence-based individual therapy, couples counseling, women's mental health services, and multilingual psychotherapy through a human-centered care model focused on accessibility, compassion, and clinical excellence.
