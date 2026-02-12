Montesano Psychological Center Encourages Couples to Give the Gift of Counseling This Valentine's Day

As breakups spike and relationship stress reaches annual peak, Antioch mental health practice releases complimentary relationship wellness resource

ANTIOCH, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While Valentine's Day is marketed as the most romantic day of the year, mental health professionals know a different reality: February 14th marks one of the highest peaks for relationship distress and breakups annually. According to relationship researchers, the two weeks leading up to Valentine's Day and the weeks immediately following see a significant surge in breakups, with unrealistic expectations, financial pressure, and unresolved conflicts reaching a breaking point during the holiday.This Valentine's Day, Montesano Psychological Center, a women-owned mental health practice based in Antioch, Illinois, is encouraging couples throughout Lake County and surrounding Illinois communities to break this cycle by giving each other a gift that could transform their relationship: couples therapy.To support couples in strengthening their partnerships before relationship stress escalates, the practice is introducing a free relationship self-assessment guide available at https://montesanopsych.com/couples-relationship-guide/ . The resource helps couples evaluate their relationship health and determine whether professional support could benefit their connection.Valentine's Day Reality: When Romance Reveals Relationship Cracks"Mental health providers consistently see an uptick in relationship distress around Valentine's Day," said Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D., Founder and Clinical Director of Montesano Psychological Center. "The holiday amplifies existing issues, like poor communication, emotional disconnection, unmet expectations; and couples who've been struggling often reach a crisis point. But it doesn't have to be this way."Rather than allowing Valentine's Day to expose relationship vulnerabilities without addressing them, Dr. Montesano encourages couples to view the holiday as a catalyst for positive change and an opportunity to commit together to strengthening their partnership through professional guidance."Valentine's Day doesn't have to be about expensive dinners or perfect romantic gestures," Dr. Montesano explained. "The most meaningful gift couples can give each other is the commitment to invest in their relationship's long-term health. Therapy provides tools that last far beyond February 14th."Free Relationship Guide Helps Couples Assess Their ConnectionThe newly released relationship self-assessment guide provides couples with:Questions to evaluate communication patterns and emotional connectionInsight into common relationship challengesGuidance on when professional support may be beneficialInformation about what to expect from couples therapyThe complimentary resource is designed to help partners start meaningful conversations about their relationship and make informed decisions about seeking professional support before minor issues become major crises.Couples Therapy: A Gift That Strengthens PartnershipsMontesano Psychological Center reminds Lake County residents that seeking therapy is not a sign of failure, it's a proactive step toward building healthier, more resilient relationships. The practice offers evidence-based couples therapy designed to help partners:Improve communication and conflict resolution skillsRebuild trust and emotional intimacyNavigate major life transitions togetherAddress anxiety, depression, or trauma affecting the relationshipRediscover connection and shared goals"Healthy relationships require intentional effort and emotional safety," Dr. Montesano explained. "Couples therapy creates a structured space where partners learn to communicate more effectively and build a lasting connection with dignity and respect."Comprehensive Mental Health Services Supporting Relationship WellnessBeyond couples therapy, Montesano Psychological Center provides comprehensive mental health services throughout Antioch and Lake County, including:Individual Therapy – Addressing anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, and stress that impact relationship healthWomen's Mental Health Services – Support for postpartum depression, work-life balance, and family dynamicsVirtual Teletherapy – Secure, HIPAA-compliant online therapy accessible across IllinoisMultilingual Services – Therapy available in English, Spanish, and HindiAll services are grounded in evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Trauma-Informed Care, and Relational and Family Systems Therapy.Accessible Care for Antioch and Lake County ResidentsMontesano Psychological Center is committed to removing barriers to mental health care through:Acceptance of major insurance networks including Medicaid, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois PPO, Aetna, United Healthcare, and UMRReduced cash-pay options available on a limited basisStatewide telehealth availabilityComplimentary 10-minute consultation for personalized therapist matchingLicensed clinicians answering calls directlyGetting Started: Give Your Relationship the Gift of Professional SupportCouples interested in exploring therapy this Valentine's Day are encouraged to:Download the free relationship guide at https://montesanopsych.com/couples-relationship-guide/ Schedule a complimentary consultation by calling (224) 603-2058Speak directly with a licensed clinician about goals and therapist matching"Valentine's Day is the perfect time to start prioritizing your relationship's health," Dr. Montesano said. "Whether couples are navigating challenges or simply want to strengthen an already healthy partnership, therapy is an investment in a shared future."About Montesano Psychological CenterFounded in 2025, Montesano Psychological Center is a women-owned behavioral health practice located in Antioch, Illinois. The practice serves adolescents and adults throughout Lake County and rural and suburban Illinois communities via secure virtual therapy, providing evidence-based individual therapy, couples counseling, women's mental health services, and multilingual psychotherapy through a human-centered care model focused on accessibility, compassion, and clinical excellence.

