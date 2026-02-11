Influential Women Recognizes Roberta Ruggiero, Founder Of Hypoglycemia Support Foundation And Low Blood Sugar Advocate

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Education, Awareness, and Patient Support in Metabolic Health and NutritionRoberta Ruggiero is the Founder and President of the Hypoglycemia Support Foundation, Inc. (HSF), one of the longest-standing grassroots patient advocacy organizations in the United States. Since founding HSF in 1980, she has led the organization’s governance, strategy, program development, research, advocacy, and fundraising efforts, raising over one million dollars in support without relying on government funding. Driven by personal experience and a deep commitment to improving public health, Roberta has built HSF into a trusted resource for individuals living with hypoglycemia and related metabolic conditions worldwide.The Hypoglycemia Support Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to increasing awareness of the causes, effects, and latest treatments of reactive hypoglycemia (also known as low blood sugar). The organization emphasizes how poor diet and nutritional deficiencies can affect emotional and physical health at home, at work, and in personal relationships. HSF was founded by Roberta, a hypoglycemic who was misdiagnosed for ten years. It wasn’t until a Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT) identified her condition that a simple dietary change helped her manage her symptoms and transform her life. This personal journey inspired her lifelong mission to educate and support others facing similar challenges.Under Roberta’s leadership, HSF has become a recognized authority in the fields of metabolic health and nutrition. She has developed and implemented extensive programs that provide education, advocacy, and actionable guidance for managing hypoglycemia and diet-related illnesses. Roberta has also engaged thousands of individuals in national surveys, publishing findings that have advanced the understanding of hypoglycemia and its impact on daily life. Her work has positioned HSF as a respected voice for patient support and public education.Roberta is the author of The Do’s and Don’ts of Hypoglycemia: An Everyday Guide to Low Blood Sugar, now in its fifth edition, which has been praised by the American Library Association as “one of the best lay medical books in public libraries.” She also helped guide the early editorial vision of Dr. Thomas Flass’s FEEDING OUR CHILDREN: A Comprehensive Guide to Ensuring a Healthy, Thriving Child in the First Thousand Days and Beyond (Serotonin Press) and created the widely recognized Blood Sugar Roller Coaster infographic, translated into multiple languages. She has been featured in hundreds of media outlets, including print, radio, television, and online platforms, continuing to inspire audiences through public speaking, healthcare consulting, and leadership in holistic health advocacy.A frequent guest on radio and television, Roberta has also shared her expertise with international, corporate, medical, and educational communities. She is particularly passionate about helping children and families affected by hypoglycemia and is dedicated to educating the public about the correlation between hypoglycemia and alcoholism. Her website, hypoglycemia.org, is a leading online resource centered on patient perspectives.“I attribute my success to my long-standing dedication to the Hypoglycemia Support Foundation, which has been making a difference for 45 years,” says Roberta. “Over 35 years ago, attending one of Dr. Jeffrey Bland’s lectures profoundly changed the course of my life and inspired my work. Since then, I have devoted myself to educating and supporting others, including authoring The Do’s and Don’ts of Hypoglycemia: An Everyday Guide to Low Blood Sugar, now in its fifth edition, and spending over 20 years in public outreach to raise awareness about low blood sugar and empower individuals to manage their health effectively.” Her decades of dedication reflect a lifelong commitment to improving the lives of those affected by hypoglycemia.Roberta sees her ongoing mission as ensuring that every individual impacted by low blood sugar has access to the resources, guidance, and support they need. She emphasizes the importance of continued research, education, and collaboration within the medical and patient communities. With her expertise and dedication, Roberta continues to expand awareness, develop innovative programs, and connect patients with practical strategies to manage hypoglycemia and related conditions effectively.Whatever path she takes in the future, Roberta Ruggiero will continue to stay at the forefront of developments in hypoglycemia research and treatment. Whatever path she takes in the future, Roberta Ruggiero will continue to stay at the forefront of developments in hypoglycemia research and treatment. Through her work with the Hypoglycemia Support Foundation, Inc., she remains committed to connecting the dots for patients, advocating for their health, and empowering communities worldwide to live healthier, more informed lives.

