Fantastic February at Keel Farms Includes Strawberry Bash Festival and Unique Valentine’s Day Celebrations

Keel Farms Strawberry Bash Valentine's in the Vines Galentine's in the Vines Feb.13

Keel Farms promises Family-Friendly Fun with fabulous strawberry shortcake and seasonal wines and ciders, kid-zone, u-pick strawberries, camel rides and more.

Bring your appetite and indulge in delicious strawberry shortcake, stock up with a strawberry U-Pick, find unique items through local vendors, and even take a camel ride.” — Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms

PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keel Farms , home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider, is excited to announce the return of Strawberry Bash on the weekend of February 21 & 22, 2026.Bring your appetite and indulge in delicious strawberry shortcake, stock up with a strawberry U-Pick (while berries last), find unique items through local vendors, and even take a camel ride.There’s also a kid-zone with bounce houses for young ones and seasonal cider and wine for adults. Visitors are invited to participate in strawberry shortcake eating contests which are sure to be messy and a blast to watch.Strawberry Bash Details:Saturday Feb. 21 & Sunday February 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.FREE Admission, $10 ParkingDog FriendlyFor Valentine’s Day there are fun and romantic events on Feb.13 and Feb.14.First up on Friday Feb.13 Keel Farms is hosting ‘Galentine’s Day’. Gals are encouraged to visit on Friday from 5-9 p.m. for the ‘Galentine’s in the Vines Vendor Night Market’ + hands-on workshops featuring wine glass painting and heart wreath workshop.On Feb.14 enjoy a romantic 4-course dining experience called ‘Valentine’s in the Vines’ from 5-9 p.m. Visit https://www.keelfarms.com/eat to reserve a table.Plus, Keel Farms is hosting a Backyard Bonfire Saturday from 3-9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day (no reservations required for this) with elevated bites, smores, charcuterie, live music and more.For more information visit https://www.keelfarms.com/events About Keel Farms: Keel Farms is home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.Media Inquiries:Colin Trethewey, PRmediaNow Communications:Colin@PRmediaNow.com

