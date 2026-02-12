Quadbridge Hosts Second Annual Women in Tech Event with Concordia’s John Molson & Gina Cody Schools

Quadbridge proudly recognized its Scholarship recipients, celebrating talented young women stepping into the future of technology. Quadbridge CEO Steve Leslie spoke about the impact women have in shaping the technology industry and why diverse voices are essential in building tomorrow’s solutions together. Students connected with business leaders to gain insight into career paths in tech and imagine what their own future could look like.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadbridge welcomed students from Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business (JMSB) to its Montreal headquarters for the second edition of its annual Women in Tech event – an initiative designed to empower the next generation of female leaders exploring careers in technology.



From Campus to Career

This event was created to bridge the gap between academia and industry, offering students access to real career stories, exposure to a wide range of roles, and direct connection with women leading across the organization.

Centered on the theme TRANSFORM, the event focused on the reality that careers are rarely linear. Through candid discussion and real-world stories, Quadbridge leaders highlighted how continuous learning, resilience, and openness to new paths – while leaning into individual strengths – often shape the most meaningful and impactful careers. Students gained visibility into the breadth of opportunities across the technology sector, including technology, finance, operations, sales, and marketing.

“Every year, we challenge our team to inspire the students – but we end up inspired by them,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. “Seeing students walk into our office curious, ambitious, and ready to lead reminds us why this work matters. Our partnership with Concordia reflects our belief that when companies and academic institutions come together, we can create real momentum for the next generation.”

As the technology industry continues to evolve, Quadbridge views initiatives like this as essential to strengthening the future talent pipeline and advancing representation in the field.



Strengthening Pathways Together

Quadbridge’s long-standing partnership with Concordia University, including its Women in Tech Scholarship Program and ongoing career development collaborations, remains at the heart of this initiative. Together, the organizations are committed to increasing access to technology careers, supporting female students through financial aid, mentorship, and exposure, creating stronger pathways between academia and industry, and building a more diverse and representative future workforce.

“The Quadbridge Scholarships and this annual event have become defining moments for many of our students,” said Carla Tittley René, Senior Development Officer at Concordia University. “Quadbridge is not just a supporter, they are a partner in progress. Their commitment to uplifting young women in technology represents the kind of forward thinking collaboration that truly makes a difference. Each year, our students leave inspired, informed, and confident in their place within the tech industry.”

Together, Quadbridge and Concordia University are building tomorrow’s solutions together – helping bring women into the center of shaping the future of the technology industry.



About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a North American technology solutions provider helping mid-market organizations move from AI experimentation to AI at scale. By combining modern infrastructure, modern work, security, AI & data, and the hardware and software foundations that support them, Quadbridge helps organizations embed secure, governed, organization-wide AI into daily workflows.



