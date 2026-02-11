Coro Health and HomeSight Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Therapeutic Music and Content to Home Health market

Coro Health - The Sound of Healthcare

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coro Health, a leader in clinically proven music, faith, and engagement content for aging adults, today announced a strategic content partnership with HomeSight, a next-generation home care wellness hub platform from Vantiva designed to enrich connection and safety for individuals aging in place. Through this collaboration, Coro Health will deliver its flagship content suites — MusicFirst, FaithFirst, and EnrichFirst — through the HomeSight platform to home health providers and the families they serve.

As the home healthcare market experiences rapid expansion, with projected global growth exceeding 8% annually and market value surpassing $450 billion by 2030, this partnership further positions Coro Health and HomeSight to deliver meaningful engagement experiences directly into the homes of thousands of older adults and caregivers.

HomeSight transforms the television into a secure, intuitive wellness hub that connects older adults, family, friends, and caregivers with trusted support, helping reduce isolation, improve quality of life, and strengthen social engagement. Through the HomeSight platform, users will now have seamless access to Coro Health’s clinically validated content:

• MusicFirst — fully licensed music libraries with the most popular artists and songs from the 1930s through the 2000s, proven to reduce anxiety, agitation, and depressive symptoms in aging populations

• FaithFirst — spiritually enriching content that supports emotional well-being and connection through meaningful multi-faith-based audio and video content

• EnrichFirst — curated engagement content designed to stimulate cognitive, emotional, and social wellness. Includes over 55 commercial-free radio stations, Old Time radio shows, recorded concerts, and more

“Home health is one of the fastest growing segments in the care continuum, driven by shifting demographics, consumer preference for aging in place, and advances in connected care technology,” said David Schofman, CEO of Coro Health. “Partnering with HomeSight allows us to bring our therapeutic and entertainment content into the homes of individuals who benefit from connection, joy, and purpose — delivered in ways that complement clinical care and family involvement.”

Research shows that personalized music interventions can significantly reduce agitation and improve mood among older adults with cognitive impairment, while meaningful spiritual engagement is associated with enhanced emotional resilience and reduced feelings of isolation. Coro Health’s content is designed to support these outcomes by combining therapeutic intent with licensed, culturally resonant music and engagement experiences.

“Families and caregivers trust HomeSight to provide safety, connection, and peace of mind — and now we’re expanding that value with Coro Health’s world-class engagement content delivered through the TV, the most comfortable screen for older adults,” said Nav Kannan, SVP, Diversification Solutions Vantiva of HomeSight. “Together, we’re redefining what home health engagement looks like, by blending technology, human connection, and content that truly matters.”

The integration of Coro Health’s MusicFirst, FaithFirst, and EnrichFirst with the HomeSight Smart Camera further solidifies both companies’ commitment to driving innovation in home healthcare — a market experiencing unprecedented demand as populations age and care at home becomes the standard of care.

For more information about Coro Health, visit www.corohealth.com

For more information about HomeSight, visit homesight.care

About Coro Health

Coro Health is the Sound of Healthcare and a leader in therapeutic, engagement content for aging adults, care organizations, and healthcare providers. Coro Health serves over 5,000 senior living and hospitals with its clinically validated solutions — including MusicFirst, FaithFirst, and EnrichFirst — support emotional well-being, reduce isolation, and improve quality of life through music, spiritual content, and interactive engagement.

About HomeSight

HomeSight is a home care wellness hub platform that connects older adults, family, friends, and caregivers through the television — delivering secure, intuitive access to trusted support systems. The HomeSight platform enhances safety, engagement, and connection for individuals aging in place.

