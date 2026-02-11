Vadzo Imaging Launches Next-Generation 20MP Monochrome USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 UVC Camera Based on Onsemi Hyperlux™ LP AR2020

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 UVC Camera | 20MP Onsemi HyperLux™ LP AR2020 | Up to 20 Gbps USB-C Throughput | eHDR & NIR Enhanced | Low-Latency Uncompressed Streaming | NDAA

Powered by Infineon FX20 and Onsemi HyperLux AR2020, Vajra-2020MRS streams uncompressed 20 MP over USB-C, delivering low-latency 5K-class imaging on native UVC without PCIe frame grabbers.” — Ashu Gupta, Product Manager

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vadzo Imaging, a global innovator in embedded vision, today announced the Vajra-2020MRS 20MP USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 UVC camera based on the Onsemi HyperLux™ LP AR2020 monochrome sensor. The camera platform is built around the Infineon EZ-USB™ FX20 controller and delivers up to 20 Gbps over a single USB-C interface, enabling higher resolutions and frame rates with support for true uncompressed image streaming and reduced end-to-end system latency. This architecture addresses the bandwidth constraints of USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 cameras and supports data-intensive vision applications on standard UVC infrastructure.

The camera integrates the Onsemi HyperLux™ LP AR2020 20 MP 1/1.8" Monochrome BSI rolling shutter sensor, designed for eHDR, low-light, and NIR-optimized imaging. The sensor architecture enables detailed image capture in challenging illumination while maintaining high dynamic range and low noise performance. The device is fully UVC compliant, allowing deployment on Windows, Linux, and embedded platforms without additional drivers, and is supported by the VISPA ARC SDK for specialized camera controls.

What the Vajra-2020MRS 20MP Monochrome USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 UVC Camera Delivers

SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (Up to 20 Gbps Interface): Supports sustained high-bandwidth image transfer over a single USB-C connection, enabling high-resolution data and higher frame rates with support for uncompressed formats and reduced transfer latency. The camera is powered by Infineon’s EZ-USB™ FX20 controller for reliable dual-lane operation.

20 MP High-Resolution Imaging: Equipped with the Onsemi HyperLux™ LP AR2020 20 MP monochrome rolling shutter sensor (5120 × 3840 active pixels), the camera captures detailed image data suitable for precision inspection, robot guidance, metrology, AI inference, and advanced computer vision workflows.

Rolling Shutter HDR and Low-Light/NIR Performance: The AR2020 sensor delivers enhanced dynamic range (eHDR) and improved sensitivity in low-light and near-infrared conditions. This enables reliable image capture across varying illumination levels, including day/night and controlled NIR lighting environments.

Deterministic Low-Latency Streaming: High Throughput USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 via 20Gbps USB-C supports predictable, low-latency video delivery of uncompressed video for critical applications in industrial automation, robotics, embedded AI systems, and real-time machine vision.

Native UVC Compliance (Plug-and-Play): Fully compliant with USB Video Class (UVC) standards for driverless operation on Windows, Linux, and embedded platforms. This simplifies system integration, eliminates the need for custom drivers, and accelerates deployment.

Robust Platform Support and Control: Supported by the VISPA ARC SDK, offering additional controls with seamless integration across Windows, Linux and embedded platforms along with APIs for C/C++/C# and Python.

VISPA ARC SDK

The Vadzo VISPA ARC SDK is a comprehensive software framework for camera control, video streaming, and sensor-level configuration, with full support for the Vajra-2020MRS USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 UVC Camera based on the Onsemi HyperLux™ LP AR2020. The SDK provides direct access to device features and imaging parameters, enabling rapid development of industrial and embedded vision applications.

The SDK enables developers to:

- Configure dynamic Regions of Interest (ROI) for application-specific field-of-view optimization

- Implement ROI-based auto-exposure for stable and consistent image acquisition

- Control hardware trigger and flash synchronization for motion-critical imaging

- Access sensor controls including binning, windowing, and frame timing

- Manage firmware configuration and device updates through secure utilities

The Vadzo ARC API offers native support for C, C++, C#, and Python, simplifying integration into desktop, embedded, and edge AI platforms while maintaining deterministic performance and low-latency streaming.

Target Applications

The Vajra-2020MRS 20MP AR2020 USB 3.2 Gen 2X2 UVC camera based on the Onsemi HyperLux™ LP AR2020 is intended for embedded vision systems that require high data throughput, low latency, and uncompressed high-resolution imaging beyond the limits of conventional USB cameras.

Industrial Automation and Inspection

- PCB inspection, semiconductor wafer analysis, and surface defect detection

- Precision metrology and quality control on production lines

- High-resolution part identification and measurement

Robotics and Autonomous Systems

- Pick-and-place guidance, conveyor tracking, and visual servoing

- AMR/AGV navigation and obstacle detection

- Collaborative robot vision and 3D reconstruction support

Commercial and Enterprise Imaging

- Document scanning and kiosk vision systems

- Barcode, OCR, and ID verification platforms

- On-device visual analytics at the edge

Intelligent Monitoring and Transportation

- Traffic monitoring and ITS analytics

- Perimeter surveillance and situational awareness

- Edge-based event detection with low latency

Low-Light and NIR Imaging

- Biometrics and vein pattern capture

- Material sorting and inspection under NIR illumination

- Imaging in illumination-challenged environments

Motion and High-Speed Capture

- Laboratory instrumentation and scientific imaging

- Sports and motion analysis requiring precise timing

- Real-time process monitoring

Availability

The Vajra-2020MRS 20MP AR2020 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 UVC Camera camera based on the Onsemi HyperLux™ LP AR2020 is available now for evaluation and volume orders. Technical documentation, configuration options, and sample requests are available at www.vadzoimaging.com. For pricing, customizations, and design-in support, contact Vadzo Imaging Sales.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging designs and manufactures embedded vision cameras and imaging platforms across USB, MIPI, GigE, Wi-Fi, and SerDes interfaces. The company provides OEM camera solutions for industrial automation, robotics, healthcare, smart mobility, and edge AI applications, with a focus on imaging performance, long-term reliability, and seamless system integration. Vadzo supports customers with hardware design, ISP tuning, firmware customization, and software tools to accelerate product development.

Legal Disclaimer:

